Author John F. Riley's New Audiobook, "Pursued to Eternity," Follows Two Brothers Who Travel Around the World and Document Their Findings on Mankind's History and Purpose

Recent audiobook release “Pursued to Eternity,” from Audiobook Network author John F. Riley, centers around two brothers with opposing views as they explore the timeline of humanity on their travels. A mix of fiction and Biblical foundation, Riley weaves a captivating tale with the hope of inspiring listeners to challenge their assumptions and understand the problems that afflict modern society.