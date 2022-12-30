Author John F. Riley's New Audiobook, "Pursued to Eternity," Follows Two Brothers Who Travel Around the World and Document Their Findings on Mankind's History and Purpose
Recent audiobook release “Pursued to Eternity,” from Audiobook Network author John F. Riley, centers around two brothers with opposing views as they explore the timeline of humanity on their travels. A mix of fiction and Biblical foundation, Riley weaves a captivating tale with the hope of inspiring listeners to challenge their assumptions and understand the problems that afflict modern society.
Campobello, SC, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- John F. Riley, who received a Master of Science degree and worked for thirty-five years as an engineer, has completed his new audiobook, “Pursued to Eternity”: a fascinating exploration of events throughout the history of mankind as told by two brothers, from ancient times as documented in the Bible to modern struggles that afflict society to this day.
“Travel on an odyssey from man's origin to our eternal future,” writes Riley. “Along the way, read about starving hunters battling a dinosaur, a young Egyptian secretly journaling God's rescue of the Hebrew slaves, students challenging evolutionary indoctrination, and an atheist being pursued by his Creator!
“Realize the extent of the great unseen battle between Good and Evil swirling around us. Understand how the Creator of the universe desires for each person to receive a precious treasure, the gift of eternal life!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author John F. Riley’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking series of stories aimed at challenging listeners to question all they presume to know about the universe. Through his writings, Riley exposes the true ongoing cultural war that has divided humanity and threatens all who walk the Earth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pursued to Eternity” by John F. Riley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
