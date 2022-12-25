Nic Patterson, Formerly Incarcerated Concert Pianist Sentenced to 99 Years, Releases New Album and Helps Others
On December 31, 2022, formerly incarcerated pianist and composer Nic Patterson will be releasing his new album, Broken, a powerful musical statement that reflects his own complex journey of transformation.
Jacksonville, FL, December 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nic Patterson is a pianist and the founder of the Storm Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those struggling with substance abuse, homelessness, and the criminal justice system. As a formerly incarcerated individual, Nic has seen firsthand the power of music to bring healing, hope, and transformation.
As part of Nic’s mission to share his message, he will be speaking at TEDxEustis in Eustis, Florida next month. His talk will focus on the transformative power of music and how it can be used to bring about social, personal, and spiritual healing. He will be giving his first solo recital at Carnegie Hall in New York City next fall.
While incarcerated, Nic developed a music theory class that helped over 400 inmates learn to read, write, and play music. His foundation is currently producing content for the class to be available to more than one million inmates in the United States and Canada.
Nic’s new album is a testament to the power of music and his own journey of transformation. The album Broken is a collection of original compositions that capture the raw emotion of his experience and offer a message of hope and redemption.
Nic is Director of Music at the Village Church, an interdenominational church in World Golf Village - St. Augustine, Florida. He serves as Division Director of Toastmasters International for Northeast Florida as Director of Development for Inspiration, and attends Harvard University.
“I want to share my story and use my music to inspire others to transform their own lives,” says Nic. “My album is an expression of my journey and a reminder of the power of music to inspire positive change.” Nic regularly posts and plays live on his Facebook page 'Nic Patterson Piano' from his home studio, that has thousands of followers, to inspire and uplift people.
Nic Patterson’s newest album will be released on December 31, 2022 and will be available on all popular streaming apps as well as CD and vinyl.
As part of Nic’s mission to share his message, he will be speaking at TEDxEustis in Eustis, Florida next month. His talk will focus on the transformative power of music and how it can be used to bring about social, personal, and spiritual healing. He will be giving his first solo recital at Carnegie Hall in New York City next fall.
While incarcerated, Nic developed a music theory class that helped over 400 inmates learn to read, write, and play music. His foundation is currently producing content for the class to be available to more than one million inmates in the United States and Canada.
Nic’s new album is a testament to the power of music and his own journey of transformation. The album Broken is a collection of original compositions that capture the raw emotion of his experience and offer a message of hope and redemption.
Nic is Director of Music at the Village Church, an interdenominational church in World Golf Village - St. Augustine, Florida. He serves as Division Director of Toastmasters International for Northeast Florida as Director of Development for Inspiration, and attends Harvard University.
“I want to share my story and use my music to inspire others to transform their own lives,” says Nic. “My album is an expression of my journey and a reminder of the power of music to inspire positive change.” Nic regularly posts and plays live on his Facebook page 'Nic Patterson Piano' from his home studio, that has thousands of followers, to inspire and uplift people.
Nic Patterson’s newest album will be released on December 31, 2022 and will be available on all popular streaming apps as well as CD and vinyl.
Contact
Nic PattersonContact
Fleurdelyz Ramos
904-366-9665
www.stormfoundation.us
Fleurdelyz Ramos
904-366-9665
www.stormfoundation.us
Categories