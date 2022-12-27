Author Octavia Montgomery's New Audiobook, "Zamaria," is an Enthralling Fantasy of a Girl Who is Entirely Unaware of Her True Destiny as One World's Only Hope for Peace
Recent audiobook release “Zamaria,” from Audiobook Network author Octavia Montgomery, is a thrilling tale that centers around Nicole, a young woman who suddenly finds her average life transformed when she learns of her secret identity tying her to a world parallel to Earth. Surrounded by strangers and an unknown realm, Nicole must strike up her courage to aid her new friends and save their world.
Bremerton, WA, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Octavia Montgomery has completed her new audiobook, “Zamaria”: a thrilling adventure that follows a young woman named Nicole who is catapulted into a new life when she discovers she is the key to ending a long and terrible war within a parallel world.
“In a world hidden beyond ours is a Kingdom where war has been raging for years,” writes Montgomery. “To end it, the royals must turn to the one person who doesn't know she is their only hope. Together, with the new family and friends, this Florida girl will have to face her new reality.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Octavia Montgomery’s new audiobook will capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they follow along on Nicole’s quest to save a world she’s never known. With a new name and brave companions by her side, Nicole will find danger lurking around every turn as secrets are revealed in this riveting fantasy that is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Zamaria” by Octavia Montgomery through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
