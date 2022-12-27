Author Octavia Montgomery's New Audiobook, "Zamaria," is an Enthralling Fantasy of a Girl Who is Entirely Unaware of Her True Destiny as One World's Only Hope for Peace

Recent audiobook release “Zamaria,” from Audiobook Network author Octavia Montgomery, is a thrilling tale that centers around Nicole, a young woman who suddenly finds her average life transformed when she learns of her secret identity tying her to a world parallel to Earth. Surrounded by strangers and an unknown realm, Nicole must strike up her courage to aid her new friends and save their world.