Author Gordon Bocher’s New Audiobook, "The Emma Effect," is a Gripping Story That Follows the Life of the Main Character, Mitch, Following a Devastating Event
Recent audiobook release “The Emma Effect,” from Audiobook Network author Gordon Bocher, is a compelling novel that brings listeners into the life of main character Mitch Lavin and what happens when a new woman enters the picture.
Marlton, NJ, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Bocher has completed his new audiobook, “The Emma Effect”: an intriguing and engaging story that follows the ups and downs in the life of Mitch Lavin.
Bocher writes, “The narrative details Mitch’s long struggle to find mental balance and some happiness in life, while overcoming what was done to him in the past and how it affects his ability to deal with problems in the present.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gordon Bocher’s new audiobook is a captivating novel that follows Mitch Lavin after a traumatic event in his life. After being abused, Mitch suffers from PTSD and plans to escape from the dangers of his past. He takes a job with the Mining Consortium International and eventually meets Emma.
Emma helps Mitch overcome the trauma that he’s been too terrified to confront before. Bocher creates a beautiful story that weaves together the themes of romance, forgiveness, abuse, empathy, Catholicism, career, diligence, and parenthood. He writes a story that is sure to captivate all listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Emma Effect” by Gordon Bocher through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
