Authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello's New Audiobook, "Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject," is a Thrilling Science Fiction Novel
Recent audiobook release “Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject,” from Audiobook Network authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello, is a mesmerizing science fiction novel that introduces seventeen-year-old Adam, who has grown up in an ultra-tech society hidden deep underground.
Peoria, AZ, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello have completed their new audiobook, “Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject”: a suspenseful science fiction novel that follows Adam as a mysterious girl helps him discover that he is part of a deadly genetics experiment and that the topside world is not what he had been told. He must escape his malevolent handlers and search for answers above.
The authors write, “Adonis closes in, stutter-steps, and delivers a kick that could kill, but Adam easily dodges the attack and in turn delivers a crushing blow to the jaw of his opponent. Adonis drops to the mat immediately and shows no sign of consciousness. Stamper pauses to comprehend what just happened, then glares at Adam just before he turns and walks out of the gym.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello’s new audiobook is an action-packed book with a captivating storyline sure to keep listeners invested the whole way through.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject” by Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
