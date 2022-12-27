Authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello's New Audiobook, "Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject," is a Thrilling Science Fiction Novel

Recent audiobook release “Core Reality: Volume 5 Control Subject,” from Audiobook Network authors Thomas Funicello and Fahren Funicello, is a mesmerizing science fiction novel that introduces seventeen-year-old Adam, who has grown up in an ultra-tech society hidden deep underground.