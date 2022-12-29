CORE Networks Announced as a Top Louisiana IT Service Provider by UpCity
New Orleans, LA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CORE Networks Named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity.
CORE Networks is thrilled to announce that it has been named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional quality and service provided by CORE Networks to its clients.
"We are honored to receive this award from UpCity," said Ethan Chabert, CEO of CORE Networks. "Our team works hard every day to provide the best possible service to our clients, and it is gratifying to see that recognized by a respected industry organization like UpCity."
CORE Networks is a leading I.T. service provider in Louisiana, offering a wide range of services including network design and implementation, security solutions, cloud services, and more. The company has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including a 5-star rating on Google with reviews such as:
"Core Networks has taken care of our IT for over 10yrs and we are more than pleased with the service. Ethan and team have always taken care of our IT issues quickly and efficiently with minimum down time.” - Peter L., Business Owner
"Ethan and his crew have gone far above and beyond to get our network set up and sorted out since we moved to a new office. I can't say enough good things about this company. Very knowledgeable, very helpful, very accommodating and very responsive. Highly recommend them. 1000/10." – Amanda B., Office Manager
CORE Networks is dedicated to providing the best possible service to its clients and is thrilled to be recognized as Louisiana's Best I.T. Service Provider by UpCity.
For more information about CORE Networks and its services, visit www.corenets.com.
Read more about their award here: https://corenets.com/core-networks-announced-as-a-top-louisiana-it-service-provider-by-upcity/
Visit their UpCity.com profile here: https://upcity.com/best-of#year=2022&type=Best%20of%20region®ion=Louisiana&list_sort_order=desc&spotlight_profile=profiles/core-networks/covington
Contact:
Ethan Chabert CEO
CORE Networks
985.624.9970
