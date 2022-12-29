Western Loan and Jewelry Announced They Can Liquidate Unwanted Items
Following the holiday season, there are extra things that may be unwanted or unused because a newer similar item replaced them. Western Loan and Jewelry announced they can help liquidate unwanted items.
Los Angeles, CA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Western Loan and Jewelry announced they can help liquidate unwanted and underused tools, handbags, electronics, luxury watches, jewelry, and other valuables.
Instead of having the unused items or unwanted items sitting on shelves or in the garage collecting dust, bring them into Western Loan and Jewelry and have them appraised.
Once the items are appraised and validated, the pawn brokers at the shop will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the costumer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Being able to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at www.westernloan.com/
Instead of having the unused items or unwanted items sitting on shelves or in the garage collecting dust, bring them into Western Loan and Jewelry and have them appraised.
Once the items are appraised and validated, the pawn brokers at the shop will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the costumer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Being able to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at www.westernloan.com/
Contact
Western Loan and JewelryContact
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
Categories