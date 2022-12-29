Lambert Pawn Shop Announced They Have Liquidation Services to Buy Unwanted Items
Whittier, CA, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lambert Pawn Shop announced they can help liquidate unwanted and underused handbags, electronics, luxury watches, jewelry, and other valuables. Often Christmas gifts replace previously used items with a newer model. This is particularly true for electronics. Some people upgrade their diamonds and rings too, leaving quality pre-owned items sitting in a box.
Instead of having the unused items or unwanted items sitting on shelves in closets or in the garage collecting dust, bring them into Lambert Pawn Shop and have them appraised.
Once the items are appraised and validated, the pawn brokers at the shop will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the customer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Being able to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills. Paying the bills is better than collecting dust.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at lambertpawn.com
Instead of having the unused items or unwanted items sitting on shelves in closets or in the garage collecting dust, bring them into Lambert Pawn Shop and have them appraised.
Once the items are appraised and validated, the pawn brokers at the shop will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the customer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Being able to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills. Paying the bills is better than collecting dust.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at lambertpawn.com
Contact
Lambert Pawn ShopContact
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Categories