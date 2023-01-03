United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models.
Long Beach, CA, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries (UPI), a premier heavy-duty truck parts manufacturer, is proud to announce the release of their RigGear™ Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models.
For almost 40 years United Pacific has supported the big rig industry by designing products that deliver convenience and durability to trucking professionals. Their latest offering, The RigGear™ Floor Mat Set, is a first of its kind item for the company and a “fantastic addition to United Pacific’s line of superior products,” says UPI’s President of Global Sales Chris Bischoff. He continues “RigGear™ Mats rival, if not exceed, in quality compared to other mats on the market.” United Pacific’s RigGear™ Floor Mat Set includes driver and passenger side mats, and 4 mounting pucks to minimize movement.
The floor mats are engineered with eco-friendly, rugged thermoplastic polyolefin to provide long-lasting, high impact resistance. Offering all weather protection, the mats are waterproof and anti-skid with a raised edge around its perimeter to catch dirt and debris. The mats keep floors clean and dry, and is easily removed for quick cleaning.
RigGear™ Floor Mat Sets are available for the following models:
· Item #42510 fits the 2006-2023 Kenworth W900/T800 and 2008-2017 T660.
· Item #42511 fits the 2014-2021 Peterbilt 579/567, 2013-2021 Kenworth T680, and 2015-2021 Kenworth T880.
The RigGear™ Floor Mat Set is now available to order through an authorized United Pacific dealer.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of the classic car and trucking industries, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
For almost 40 years United Pacific has supported the big rig industry by designing products that deliver convenience and durability to trucking professionals. Their latest offering, The RigGear™ Floor Mat Set, is a first of its kind item for the company and a “fantastic addition to United Pacific’s line of superior products,” says UPI’s President of Global Sales Chris Bischoff. He continues “RigGear™ Mats rival, if not exceed, in quality compared to other mats on the market.” United Pacific’s RigGear™ Floor Mat Set includes driver and passenger side mats, and 4 mounting pucks to minimize movement.
The floor mats are engineered with eco-friendly, rugged thermoplastic polyolefin to provide long-lasting, high impact resistance. Offering all weather protection, the mats are waterproof and anti-skid with a raised edge around its perimeter to catch dirt and debris. The mats keep floors clean and dry, and is easily removed for quick cleaning.
RigGear™ Floor Mat Sets are available for the following models:
· Item #42510 fits the 2006-2023 Kenworth W900/T800 and 2008-2017 T660.
· Item #42511 fits the 2014-2021 Peterbilt 579/567, 2013-2021 Kenworth T680, and 2015-2021 Kenworth T880.
The RigGear™ Floor Mat Set is now available to order through an authorized United Pacific dealer.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of the classic car and trucking industries, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact
United Pacific IndustriesContact
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
Multimedia
Categories