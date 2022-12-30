Harold Davis Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Lansdowne, PA, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harold Davis of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Harold Davis
Harold Davis is surgical technician at St. Christopher Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A leader in pediatric care since 1875, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children's nationally recognized programs and pediatric specialists provide exceptional care to children throughout the Greater Philadelphia area and around the world. With over 27 years’ experience, Mr. Davis is responsible for trauma, neuro and orthopedics. He aids and assists doctors with instruments during surgery.
Born February 23, 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harold received his B.A. from Immaculata University in 2014.
In his spare time Harold enjoys basketball, bike riding, and tennis.
For further information, contact St. Christopher's Hospital for Children | Tower Health
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Harold Davis
Harold Davis is surgical technician at St. Christopher Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A leader in pediatric care since 1875, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children's nationally recognized programs and pediatric specialists provide exceptional care to children throughout the Greater Philadelphia area and around the world. With over 27 years’ experience, Mr. Davis is responsible for trauma, neuro and orthopedics. He aids and assists doctors with instruments during surgery.
Born February 23, 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harold received his B.A. from Immaculata University in 2014.
In his spare time Harold enjoys basketball, bike riding, and tennis.
For further information, contact St. Christopher's Hospital for Children | Tower Health
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories