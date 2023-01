Author Victor Levy's New Audiobook, "Life Is Setting Me Up for Success," Takes an In-Depth Look at Success, Discussing What It is and What It Isn’t

New York, NY, January 06, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Victor Levy has completed his new audiobook, “Life Is Setting Me Up for Success”: an insightful work that explores a variety of themes including goal setting, love, change, fear, and worry against the backdrop of success.Levy writes, “There is a difference between searching and exploring. Searching comes from a place of lack. Exploring comes from a place of curiosity. When you search, this moment is never good enough. When you explore, this moment is more than enough. When you stop enjoying your daily activities for a future that has not yet happened, you miss the purpose of life. The purpose of life is not in the future.”Published by Audiobook Network, author Victor Levy’s new audiobook shares a wealth of philosophy, advice, and tips to help listeners expand their awareness from subconscious limitations to accessing their full intelligence.Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Life Is Setting Me Up for Success” by Victor Levy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.