Author Victor Levy's New Audiobook, "Life Is Setting Me Up for Success," Takes an In-Depth Look at Success, Discussing What It is and What It Isn’t

Recent audiobook release “Life Is Setting Me Up for Success,” from Audiobook Network author Victor Levy, offers thirty-three insights from day-to-day life, relationships, consciousness, yogic philosophy, society, and modern science to shift listeners’ perspectives from living a life of constraints to expanding to full possibility.