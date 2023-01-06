Author Gary D. Williams's New Audiobook, "Faith and Love," is a Compelling and Enlightening Story of a Marine Allowing God Into His Life
Recent audiobook release “Faith and Love,” from Audiobook Network author Gary D. Williams, is a captivating novel that introduces Derek Owens, who joins the Marines to make a difference in the world.
Jacksonville, FL, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary D. Williams has completed his new audiobook, “Faith and Love”: an immersive work that follows Derek Owens as he visits the families of Marines who served with him and were killed in action.
While trying to meet the family of a fallen Marine in a small North Carolina town, he meets and falls in love with a woman who is in love with someone else. Saddened, he returns to the Marines to finish out his obligation.
Upon his discharge, he joins a police department in Florida to help people. While he does make a difference in some lives, he finds himself wrestling alligators, getting into wild high-speed car chases, and surviving a shoot-out with a serial killer.
Author Gary D. Williams was born in South Georgia to parents who were sharecroppers. His parents divorced when he was young, so he moved and lived all over the southeastern United States. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served four years, one year being in Vietnam.
After he was discharged from the Marines, he joined a police department in Duval County, Florida, where he served as a police officer for thirty-six years. While working as a police officer, he attended Liberty University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Gary Williams met his wife, Linda, in 1968. And they were married in July 1969, two weeks before he was deployed to Vietnam. Now they live in Jacksonville, Florida. And they love to spend time with their children, grandchildren, and friends.
Gary Williams has been a member of Gideons International since March 2011 because he loves to pass out God’s Word so others will come to know Christ Jesus as their savior.
Williams begins, “Derek Owens sat in a rocker on the front porch of the Roberts’s Bed-and-Breakfast in Tyler, North Carolina, watching the activity on Main Street as people headed to work. It was a small quiet town of about ten thousand people. Main Street was only about six blocks long, and the side streets were only three or four blocks long. Most of the buildings were made of brick and appeared to be at least a hundred years old. The people he saw didn’t appear to be in any rush to go anywhere. Several had waved at him as they walked past the bed-and-breakfast, even though they didn’t know him. Last night, the owner of the bed-and-breakfast, Sally Roberts, had been very gracious when he checked in, acting as if he was a long-lost family member. She reminded him of his grandparent. He imagined he could be happy living here!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gary D. Williams’s new audiobook takes listeners through Derek’s life. After five years of police work, he feels God calling him to do something else. So, he resigns from the police department. As he seeks God's will for his life, he prays and finally discovers his true calling. At the end of his journey, he finds true faith and love.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Faith and Love” by Gary D. Williams through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
