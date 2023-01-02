Pangea Fund Management Rebrands as Syncracy Capital
New York, NY, January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Effective immediately, Pangea Fund Management has rebranded itself as Syncracy Capital.
Syncracy Capital is a thesis-driven hedge fund making high conviction, concentrated investments in the secular winners of the cryptoeconomy. Syncracy was founded in 2022 by Daniel Cheung and Ryan Watkins.
Pangea Fund Management is not and has not been affiliated with or endorsed by Pangea Metaverse Advisors, LLC or its group of companies in any way. Pangea Metaverse Advisors can be reached at www.pangeafund.com.
