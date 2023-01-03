Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
Salt Lake City, UT, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located in Hurricane, Utah, for allegedly wrongfully causing the death of Taylor on December 20, 2022. Mr. Goodridge also filed a notice of intent to file a medical malpractice case in the Utah Division of Professional Licensing. The details of the lawsuit are contained in the attached Complaint. At this time, Dean offers the following statement:
“As a father and as a family, we are devastated by the death of Taylor and the facts surrounding it. I intend to pursue all avenues to determine with exactitude what happened to Taylor and to hold those entities accountable for her death to make sure this does not happen to another innocent teen and her family.”
