Author Nyasunday Both War's New Audiobook, "The Boy and the Rabbit," Teaches Children How to be Kind to All the People and Animals in Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “The Boy and the Rabbit,” from Audiobook Network author Nyasunday Both War, is a charming children’s story that encourages kindness toward people and animals.
Omaha, NE, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nyasunday Both War has completed the new audiobook, “The Boy and the Rabbit”: an engaging children’s story that offers a meaningful lesson about how to treat others.
The book follows the story of a young boy who meets an injured rabbit. As he nurses the rabbit back to health, the pair become friends, and the boy learns an important lesson about how far kindness can go.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nyasunday Both War’s new audiobook is a delightful story with an impactful message. This work opens the door for parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Boy and the Rabbit” by Nyasunday Both War through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
The book follows the story of a young boy who meets an injured rabbit. As he nurses the rabbit back to health, the pair become friends, and the boy learns an important lesson about how far kindness can go.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nyasunday Both War’s new audiobook is a delightful story with an impactful message. This work opens the door for parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Boy and the Rabbit” by Nyasunday Both War through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories