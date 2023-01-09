Portland's Folk Festival Returns to the Crystal Ballroom
McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom and Portland folk duo Fox and Bones bring back the beloved all ages folk festival after a two year hiatus. The festival will be held January 13, 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now.
Portland, OR, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Portland’s Folk Festival is back, after a two year hiatus. The annual all-ages event music returns to the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom for three days, January 13, 14 and 15 of 2023. Headliners Rayland Baxter, Ron Artis II, David Ramirez, Eddie Berman, Haley Johnsen and Hillstomp will join a wide array of local and national folk and folk-adjacent bands for an unforgettable weekend of music at one of Portland’s most iconic venues. To view the full lineup, please visit http://www.portlandsfolkfestival.com/lineup. The festival will run from 6-11pm Friday and Saturday, and 2-8pm on Sunday.
Co-founders Scott Gilmore and Sarah Vitort of local folk-rock duo Fox and Bones created the Portland’s Folk Festival in 2018 with community in mind, and this year, as in years past, the festival will feature local craft vendors to give the festival a community market feel. Additionally, there will be a raffle with prizes donated from sponsors, vendors and artists in which the proceeds are split evenly among the artists playing the festival as “tips.”
New this year, with the intention of expanding the PFF community, is the songwriting contest, where local songwriters entered their songs for a chance to perform at the festival. Three winners were chosen in the categories of Best Overall Song, Most Creative Song, and Best Song by someone under the age of 18, and will open the “Acoustic Sunday” portion of the event.
The event is open to all ages, and while the Crystal Ballroom is normally standing room only, there will be tables and chairs set up as well as a “cozy corner” with beanbags and rugs to provide a plethora of seating options.
A limited number of three-day passes are still available for $90. Once they sell out, attendees can purchase day passes for $35 per day. To purchase tickets, please visit www.etix.com/ticket/c/1943DF97915DC852C4C117CA8C0CBCCE/portland-folk-fest-22
Details:
When: January 13-15, 2023
Where: McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
Time:
Friday 6-11pm
Saturday 6-11pm
Sunday 2-8pm
Cost:
$90 for a three-day pass (limited availability)
$35 per day
All Ages
Lineup:
Friday: Ron Artis II, Hillstomp, Thunderstorm Artis, Glitterfox, The Get Ahead, The Junebugs, Jacob Westfall, Karyn Ann
Saturday: Rayland Baxter, Haley Johnsen, Fox and Bones, Lo Steele, Adrian + Meredith, Dead Lee, The Singer and The Songwriter, Laryssa Birdseye
Acoustic Sunday: Eddie Berman, David Ramirez, Worth & Strain, The Hackles, Flyover States, Redray Frazier, The AM, Jessica Manalo, Lane Norberg, PFF Songwriting Contest Winners
Connect Portland's Folk Festival:
http://www.portlandsfolkfestival.com
Instagram: @portlandsfolkfestival
Connect with Founders Fox and Bones:
http://www.foxandbones.com
Instagram: @foxandbones
Co-founders Scott Gilmore and Sarah Vitort of local folk-rock duo Fox and Bones created the Portland’s Folk Festival in 2018 with community in mind, and this year, as in years past, the festival will feature local craft vendors to give the festival a community market feel. Additionally, there will be a raffle with prizes donated from sponsors, vendors and artists in which the proceeds are split evenly among the artists playing the festival as “tips.”
New this year, with the intention of expanding the PFF community, is the songwriting contest, where local songwriters entered their songs for a chance to perform at the festival. Three winners were chosen in the categories of Best Overall Song, Most Creative Song, and Best Song by someone under the age of 18, and will open the “Acoustic Sunday” portion of the event.
The event is open to all ages, and while the Crystal Ballroom is normally standing room only, there will be tables and chairs set up as well as a “cozy corner” with beanbags and rugs to provide a plethora of seating options.
A limited number of three-day passes are still available for $90. Once they sell out, attendees can purchase day passes for $35 per day. To purchase tickets, please visit www.etix.com/ticket/c/1943DF97915DC852C4C117CA8C0CBCCE/portland-folk-fest-22
Details:
When: January 13-15, 2023
Where: McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
Time:
Friday 6-11pm
Saturday 6-11pm
Sunday 2-8pm
Cost:
$90 for a three-day pass (limited availability)
$35 per day
All Ages
Lineup:
Friday: Ron Artis II, Hillstomp, Thunderstorm Artis, Glitterfox, The Get Ahead, The Junebugs, Jacob Westfall, Karyn Ann
Saturday: Rayland Baxter, Haley Johnsen, Fox and Bones, Lo Steele, Adrian + Meredith, Dead Lee, The Singer and The Songwriter, Laryssa Birdseye
Acoustic Sunday: Eddie Berman, David Ramirez, Worth & Strain, The Hackles, Flyover States, Redray Frazier, The AM, Jessica Manalo, Lane Norberg, PFF Songwriting Contest Winners
Connect Portland's Folk Festival:
http://www.portlandsfolkfestival.com
Instagram: @portlandsfolkfestival
Connect with Founders Fox and Bones:
http://www.foxandbones.com
Instagram: @foxandbones
Contact
Portland's Folk FestivalContact
Sarah Vitort
360-607-8183
www.portlandsfolkfestival.com
Sarah Vitort
360-607-8183
www.portlandsfolkfestival.com
Categories