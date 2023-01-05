Geekland Introduces Extensive Line of Purpose Built POE Powered Android Touch Screen Tablet PCs for Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)
Atlanta, GA, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Designed to improve productivity of high-volume restaurant kitchens, Geekland is proud to announce its updated line of Android-based Touchscreen PC solutions ranging in screen size from 7” to 32” that are purpose built for Point of Sale (POS) and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) for order processing. Geekland’s reliable and durable line of POE touchscreen monitors, tablets and AIO computers are specifically designed to withstand the high temperature and smokey environments of kitchens. The touchscreen displays support both POE and wireless (WIFI) capability that offer flexibility in installation and support.
IT managers and Systems Integrations can download and install popular KDS apps such as Fresh KDS and Clover from Play store or side load proprietary POS/KDS solutions can be integrated using the tablets standard installation tools. All these devices support VESA mounting enabling them to be wall mounted, ceiling mounted, or desk mounted.
For larger restaurant chains and OEM’s, Geekland can manufacture the devices with custom ROMs that are preloaded with KDS Apps or with their own in-house developed apps. These models can also be customized and branded or white labeled at the factory. A custom ROM with client specific POS or KDS, and their related applications, can be created so that the device launches directly into kiosk mode or straight into the selected application. A key benefit is that out-of-the box, the devices can be installed at the facility with a standardized configuration that allows for the Apps to be launched at boot time and operate securely in Kiosk mode.
To support operations, all of Geekland’s displays support MDM applications such as Hexnode and Esper for remote device management and troubleshooting.
Key Features of these devices include:
IP65 and non IP65 range of touchscreen PCs
Capacitive touchscreen display sizes ranging from 7” to 32”
IP65 and non-P65 range of touchscreen PCs
ABS Plastic & Metal Casing Options
Built-in POE support for LAN and power
For non-POE enabled facilities, DC-in support with LAN & WIFI/BT
Support for Android OS. Linux or Windows based units are also available
Kiosk Mode operation using Kiosk Launcher or Esper
Support for MDMs such as Esper, Hexnode and Merraki
QR Code or Zero Touch Provisioning via Esper or other MDMs
Factory built devices with custom ROMS with pre-installed KDS apps
White Label / Custom Branding
Configuration & Testing Services
Logistics support including drop shipping and distribution
Extended Warranty Programs
Geekland offers a wide range of support services and can help you create the perfect solution to meet your specific requirements. We offer full service including wholesale orders, drop shipping and other logistical support on behalf of our clients. All devices ship with a 2 year warranty. extended or custom warranty and support services are available with minimum order quantity (MOQ).
For more information contact:
Email: support@geekland.co
Call us at 1-(877) 597-7673
About Geekland:
Geekland USA, LLC (http://www.geekland.co) is a privately owned and funded company established in Atlanta, GA, USA in 2010 with a focus on providing OEM/ODM contract design & manufacturing services for custom built Android, linux and Windows based touchscreen devices that include industrial HMIs, digital signage systems, embedded systems for a wide range of industrial applications including building automation systems, kitchen display systems and POS, digital signage, time attendance & access control systems and other smart IOT applications.
Our mission is to help our customers to help design, develop, manufacture and market smart devices incorporating cutting-edge AI, machine learning and IOT technologies to gain a competitive edge. In addition to providing ODM service for OEMs, Geekland markets and distributes off-the-shelf solutions such as industrial touch panel pcs, rugged tablets & handhelds and digital signage systems.
Headquarters:
Geekland USA, LLC
1100 Peachtree Street, Ste 200
Atlanta, GA 30309
