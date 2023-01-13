Author Stepp Stevens Sydnor's New Audiobook, "Go Beyond Surviving to Success," is Aimed at Helping Listeners Learn from Their Mistakes and Turn Failures Into Successes
Recent audiobook release “Go Beyond Surviving to Success: Fourteen Keys to Creating the Life You Want from the Trials You Have,” from Audiobook Network author Stepp Stevens Sydnor, is a poignant guide to understanding the underlying issues of one's life and how to go from struggles to triumphs by taking control of one's lives.
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stepp Stevens Sydnor, a motivational speaker, author, business coach, and leadership trainer, has completed his new audiobook, “Go Beyond Surviving to Success: Fourteen Keys to Creating the Life You Want from the Trials You Have”: a powerful tool for anyone seeking to find success in all aspects of life their lives.
Life is filled with challenges. Successful people know how to turn every trial into an opportunity to learn, grow, and adapt. It starts with the right attitude and ends with accepting the positive power of change. In “Go Beyond Surviving to Success,” author Stepp Stevens Sydnor offers a guidebook with step-by-step advice to transform your greatest failures into your greatest successes.
“Go Beyond Surviving to Success” combines psychology, science, and faith to help you embrace your best life. Sydnor presents a practical approach to taking charge of your future and your success through proven tools, fresh tips, and best practices gleaned from real-world situations. He outlines a host of techniques you can implement immediately to live a more joy filled life as you go beyond merely surviving and make yourself successful.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stepp Stevens Sydnor’s new audiobook is an eye-opening work that provides expert advice to change one’s life and provide the tools necessary to reach success no matter the challenges that life presents. Backed by the author’s years of experience, “Go Beyond Surviving to Success” is an enlightening collection of practical concepts that anyone can adopt and implement in their lives with ease.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Go Beyond Surviving to Success: Fourteen Keys to Creating the Life You Want from the Trials You Have” by Stepp Stevens Sydnor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Life is filled with challenges. Successful people know how to turn every trial into an opportunity to learn, grow, and adapt. It starts with the right attitude and ends with accepting the positive power of change. In “Go Beyond Surviving to Success,” author Stepp Stevens Sydnor offers a guidebook with step-by-step advice to transform your greatest failures into your greatest successes.
“Go Beyond Surviving to Success” combines psychology, science, and faith to help you embrace your best life. Sydnor presents a practical approach to taking charge of your future and your success through proven tools, fresh tips, and best practices gleaned from real-world situations. He outlines a host of techniques you can implement immediately to live a more joy filled life as you go beyond merely surviving and make yourself successful.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stepp Stevens Sydnor’s new audiobook is an eye-opening work that provides expert advice to change one’s life and provide the tools necessary to reach success no matter the challenges that life presents. Backed by the author’s years of experience, “Go Beyond Surviving to Success” is an enlightening collection of practical concepts that anyone can adopt and implement in their lives with ease.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Go Beyond Surviving to Success: Fourteen Keys to Creating the Life You Want from the Trials You Have” by Stepp Stevens Sydnor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories