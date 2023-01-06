Terry M. Anderson, PH.D. Honored with a Bio of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Pensacola, FL, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terry M. Anderson of Pensacola, Florida has been honored with Bio of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting.
About Terry M. Anderson, PH.D.
Dr. Terry Anderson is the president of Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems, an international business consulting group specializing in business growth and development. The company provides cyber security, DoD contracts, ISO certifications, auditing, and business development services. Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems brings new ideas and methods of compliance to their clients‘ workplaces, allowing staff to focus on the issues at hand.
“Many businesses out-source numerous services rather than adding to their staff because it makes sense. We support many business functions and activities. We bring fresh ideas and methods of compliance to the workplace. This frees up staff to do the jobs they are best at."
Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems client list includes companies such as On-Point Defense Technologies, On-Point Engineering Services, Heptagon Information Technology, LLC, Titus Innovations, Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. and many others.
Dr. Anderson is also the founder and president of Sports Venue Marketing. She specializes in leadership, branding, marketing, public speaking, guest speaking, motivational speaking, and international business consulting.
Born June 1, 1951 in Indiana, Dr. Anderson speaks five languages. She obtained her M.B.A , and then completed a Ph.D. in International Business from the University of Munich. She served as an international consultant, president & CEO of PHD International Business, and was the founder and president of Sports Venue Marketing.
A retired LPGA touring professional, Dr. Anderson was inducted into American Sports Legends in 2001. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, craft beer, and painting. Terry also loves spending time with her four rescue dogs; two Scott’s American Bulldogs, one Mastiff and a miniature Teddy Bear Golden Doodle.
For further information, contact www.gulfcoastqms.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
