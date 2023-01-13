Author David DeLong's New Audiobook, "Camp Musky," Tells the Tale of the Unexpected Adventures That Unfold During a Thrilling Summer at Church Camp

Recent audiobook release “Camp Musky,” from Audiobook Network author David DeLong, is an intriguing novel that follows the surprising events that occur during a summer at church camp. When large, humanlike tracks are formed in the area, some of the campers believe that a Bigfoot inhabits the camp.