Author David DeLong's New Audiobook, "Camp Musky," Tells the Tale of the Unexpected Adventures That Unfold During a Thrilling Summer at Church Camp
Recent audiobook release “Camp Musky,” from Audiobook Network author David DeLong, is an intriguing novel that follows the surprising events that occur during a summer at church camp. When large, humanlike tracks are formed in the area, some of the campers believe that a Bigfoot inhabits the camp.
Clarksburg, WV, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David DeLong has completed his new audiobook, “Camp Musky”: a suspenseful novel that takes listeners through an unforgettable summer at church camp.
Buddy and Cally Chambers are enjoying a week’s stay at the church camp, Camp Musky, when they unexpectedly become involved in some perplexing problems. When large, humanlike tracks are discovered nearby, some campers wonder if they were made by a Bigfoot.
Buddy, in his attempt to solve this mystery, is almost murdered by two eccentric millionaire bachelor brothers. Escaping this plight and helping to solve Camp Musky’s greatest problem, Buddy is caught up in an adventure of a lifetime.
Author David DeLong lives with his wife, Linda, and their cats in Clarksburg, West Virginia. They are the parents of four adult children and the grandparents of three grandchildren. David has been a schoolteacher in several parochial schools, as well as a pastor of several churches. Currently, he is the assistant minister of the Church of God, 7th Day in Salem, West Virginia.
DeLong sets the stage, writing, “The sport-utility vehicle bounced along the gravel road as clouds of dust billowed up from under and behind it. The vehicle had just turned off from the main road—Highway 27—which led to a town called Moose Lake. It was now on an unpaved lane, which the sign at the intersection had indicated, went to a recreation site called Camp Musky.”
He continues, “Buddy and Cally Chambers, the two sibling occupants seated in the middle section of the SUV, were about to burst with excitement at the thought of spending one full week away from home at summer church camp. Buddy had been here last year, but this was Cally’s first time at the camp.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David DeLong’s new audiobook is a riveting book that invites listeners to discover whether Buddy will be able to solve the Camp Musky mystery.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Camp Musky” by David DeLong through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Buddy and Cally Chambers are enjoying a week’s stay at the church camp, Camp Musky, when they unexpectedly become involved in some perplexing problems. When large, humanlike tracks are discovered nearby, some campers wonder if they were made by a Bigfoot.
Buddy, in his attempt to solve this mystery, is almost murdered by two eccentric millionaire bachelor brothers. Escaping this plight and helping to solve Camp Musky’s greatest problem, Buddy is caught up in an adventure of a lifetime.
Author David DeLong lives with his wife, Linda, and their cats in Clarksburg, West Virginia. They are the parents of four adult children and the grandparents of three grandchildren. David has been a schoolteacher in several parochial schools, as well as a pastor of several churches. Currently, he is the assistant minister of the Church of God, 7th Day in Salem, West Virginia.
DeLong sets the stage, writing, “The sport-utility vehicle bounced along the gravel road as clouds of dust billowed up from under and behind it. The vehicle had just turned off from the main road—Highway 27—which led to a town called Moose Lake. It was now on an unpaved lane, which the sign at the intersection had indicated, went to a recreation site called Camp Musky.”
He continues, “Buddy and Cally Chambers, the two sibling occupants seated in the middle section of the SUV, were about to burst with excitement at the thought of spending one full week away from home at summer church camp. Buddy had been here last year, but this was Cally’s first time at the camp.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David DeLong’s new audiobook is a riveting book that invites listeners to discover whether Buddy will be able to solve the Camp Musky mystery.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Camp Musky” by David DeLong through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories