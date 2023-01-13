Author Cutcliffe King's New Audiobook, "The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages," is a Captivating Sci-Fi Adventure of Two WWII Pilots on a Highly Secretive Mission
Audiobook Network’s recent release “The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages,” from author Cutcliffe King, follows two World War II Air Corp pilots who set off aboard the United States submarine, USS Javelin, on an unknown mission to a top-secret American base in Antarctica. Despite the unease at being left in the dark, both men prepare themselves to do whatever it takes to complete their mission.
New York, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cutcliffe King, a native of Sydney, Australia, with a lifelong love of adventure and science, has completed his new audiobook, “The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages”: a spellbinding thrill ride that follows two WWII Air Corp pilots, colonels Jeremy McCloud and Kevin Stillwell, who have been assigned to a vital yet unknown mission in the Great Southern Ocean.
“Two World War Two US Air Corps pilots embark on a voyage aboard the USS Javelin, a submarine specifically deployed to convey the pilots from Albany, Western Australia to the Frozen Continent, Antarctica,” writes King. “The pilots’ mission is unknown although designated Top Secret.”
King continues, “When introduced to their mission, both pilots are informed only one pilot will undertake the mission, while the second will be the reserve. Unfortunately, one pilot, Colonel Kevin Stillwell, disappears without trace before the launch date, leaving Colonel Jeremy McCloud to undertake the first journey into outer space.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cutcliffe King’s new audiobook is the exhilarating second installment in the author’s series, “The Javelin Trilogy,” and will take listeners on an exhilarating journey as Stillwell and McCloud avoid assassination attempts, the dangers of the Great Southern Ocean, and the harsh unknown wilderness of outer space. With danger lurking around every turn, King weaves an intricate Sci-Fi mystery that will leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each startling development.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages” by Cutcliffe King through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Two World War Two US Air Corps pilots embark on a voyage aboard the USS Javelin, a submarine specifically deployed to convey the pilots from Albany, Western Australia to the Frozen Continent, Antarctica,” writes King. “The pilots’ mission is unknown although designated Top Secret.”
King continues, “When introduced to their mission, both pilots are informed only one pilot will undertake the mission, while the second will be the reserve. Unfortunately, one pilot, Colonel Kevin Stillwell, disappears without trace before the launch date, leaving Colonel Jeremy McCloud to undertake the first journey into outer space.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cutcliffe King’s new audiobook is the exhilarating second installment in the author’s series, “The Javelin Trilogy,” and will take listeners on an exhilarating journey as Stillwell and McCloud avoid assassination attempts, the dangers of the Great Southern Ocean, and the harsh unknown wilderness of outer space. With danger lurking around every turn, King weaves an intricate Sci-Fi mystery that will leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each startling development.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages” by Cutcliffe King through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories