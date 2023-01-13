Author Cutcliffe King's New Audiobook, "The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages," is a Captivating Sci-Fi Adventure of Two WWII Pilots on a Highly Secretive Mission

Audiobook Network’s recent release “The Javelin Trilogy: The Voyages,” from author Cutcliffe King, follows two World War II Air Corp pilots who set off aboard the United States submarine, USS Javelin, on an unknown mission to a top-secret American base in Antarctica. Despite the unease at being left in the dark, both men prepare themselves to do whatever it takes to complete their mission.