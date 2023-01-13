Author Gerald Lynn Smith's New Audiobook, "The Mayor's Boy," is a Fascinating and Expressive Autobiography That Takes Listeners Through His Storied Life
Recent audiobook release “The Mayor's Boy,” from Audiobook Network author Gerald Lynn Smith, is an intriguing autobiography that follows the life of a young boy growing up in rural West Virginia through to his adulthood in Wisconsin.
Spencer, WI, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Lynn Smith has completed his new audiobook, “The Mayor's Boy”: a compelling autobiography that takes readers through his interesting life journey.
The book follows Smith’s experience growing up in rural West Virginia, emerging from “the holler,” and joining the U.S. Air Force. After his discharge, Smith earned a master’s degree in social work and became a counselor. He then traveled overseas after a divorce. He later returned to the United States, eventually remarried, and settled in Wisconsin.
Smith writes, “Ma didn’t tell us why she hated Pappy’s father, but she considered ol’ Peachbutter to be the devil incarnate. My brothers wondered if he had tried to put the moves on her. With an olive complexion and dark hair—what folks called Black Irish—she was physically beautiful. She often quoted a rhyme: 'Beauty’s only skin-deep, ugly’s to the bone. Beauty soon fades away, ugly holds its own.' I never knew why she said that.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gerald Lynn Smith’s new audiobook chronicles the author's many phases of life, inviting readers to witness his remarkable story.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Mayor's Boy” by Gerald Lynn Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
