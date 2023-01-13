Matthew Rhoads's New Audiobook, "Turn Back Time," is a Thrilling Novel About a Reclusive College Professor Who Embarks on a Time Travel Mission to the Year 1900

Recent audiobook release “Turn Back Time,” from Audiobook Network author Matthew Rhoads, is the riveting tale of Dr. Mark Allen, a college professor who signs up to time travel. Working with the Quantum Molecular Temporal Displacement Project, Dr. Allen is sent back to the year 1900, where he must face the challenges of life in the late Victorian era.