Matthew Rhoads's New Audiobook, "Turn Back Time," is a Thrilling Novel About a Reclusive College Professor Who Embarks on a Time Travel Mission to the Year 1900
Recent audiobook release “Turn Back Time,” from Audiobook Network author Matthew Rhoads, is the riveting tale of Dr. Mark Allen, a college professor who signs up to time travel. Working with the Quantum Molecular Temporal Displacement Project, Dr. Allen is sent back to the year 1900, where he must face the challenges of life in the late Victorian era.
Beebe, AR, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Rhoads, a life-long writer fascinated with the subject of time travel, has completed his new audiobook, “Turn Back Time”: a gripping and compelling adventure through time.
“Sometimes I wonder if I would have been better off not signing up for the time-travel experiment,” writes author Matthew Rhoads as the main character, Dr. Mark Allen. “Then again, I can’t deny all the fun I’ve had in spite of the risks and complications. I’ve been through adventures and dangers most people will only experience vicariously through movies, television, or possibly a video game. Yet it’s all been real for me. It’s been that way ever since I became involved in the quantum molecular temporal displacement project.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Matthew Rhoads’s new audiobook is an electrifying book following a college professor in Galveston named Dr. Mark Allen. Reclusive by nature, his life changes when he gets a call from an old professor of his who tells him about an exciting new project. Intrigued, Dr. Allen signs himself up for the QMTDP, the Quantum Molecular Temporal Displacement Project.
For his mission with QMTDP, Dr. Allen gets sent back in time to the year 1900. Among the thrilling adventures he gets into, he visits his hometown at the end of the Victorian era, meets two iconic historical figures, and even survives the Great Flood of 1900. But will he be able to return to his own time? And will his life ever be the same if he does?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Turn Back Time” by Matthew Rhoads through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
