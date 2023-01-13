Author Anthony Eglin's New Audiobook, "The Alcatraz Rose," Follows Botanist Turned Detective Professor Kingston as He Works to Solve Two Cases at the Same Time
Recent audiobook release “The Alcatraz Rose: A Lawrence Kingston Mystery,” from Audiobook Network author Anthony Eglin, is a gripping tale that centers around Professor Kingston who finds himself tasked with solving two mysteries at once. As he inches closer towards his solution, Kingston discovers a shocking connection to one of Britain's most famous crimes that will help him discover the truth.
Sonoma, CA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Eglin has completed his new audiobook, “The Alcatraz Rose: A Lawrence Kingston Mystery”: a fascinating investigation that follows Professor Kingston as he delves into two separate but equally befuddling mysteries that just might be connected.
“No sooner than a thirteen-year-old child begs Professor Lawrence Kingston to reinvestigate her mother’s disappearance—a case still unsolved for eight years—the redoubtable botanist, turned sleuth, receives news that an English rose, extinct for half a century, has been discovered growing on Alcatraz Island, 5,000 miles from its former English castle home,” writes Eglin.
“Searching for clues to both mysteries, Kingston uncovers the murder of an elderly, reclusive gentleman whom he suspects of having firsthand knowledge of the rose. Hampered by a fog of duplicity and lies, his investigation leads him down a treacherous path that ends in a shocking discovery; the last thing he ever suspected: a link to one of Britain’s most notorious crimes from the distant past.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anthony Eglin’s new audiobook will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Professor Kingston’s confounding investigation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Eglin crafts a compelling mystery that will leave listeners on the edge of the seats, guessing with each twist and turn of what could be coming next.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Alcatraz Rose: A Lawrence Kingston Mystery” by Anthony Eglin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
