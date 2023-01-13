Author Anthony Eglin's New Audiobook, "The Alcatraz Rose," Follows Botanist Turned Detective Professor Kingston as He Works to Solve Two Cases at the Same Time

Recent audiobook release “The Alcatraz Rose: A Lawrence Kingston Mystery,” from Audiobook Network author Anthony Eglin, is a gripping tale that centers around Professor Kingston who finds himself tasked with solving two mysteries at once. As he inches closer towards his solution, Kingston discovers a shocking connection to one of Britain's most famous crimes that will help him discover the truth.