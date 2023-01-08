Aliza Reynosa Joins The Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok Talent
Miami, FL, January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed another creative into their roster of talents that will be represented by the agency.
Aliza Reynosa is a newly signed TikTok creator that is now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s agency. Her comedic lifestyle content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department. The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Aliza began making content on TikTok in 2021 and has since grown a community of over 360 thousand followers and 15.6 million likes across all of her videos. Her followers love watching her comedic vlog style videos, fashion hauls, and beauty content. Her comedic videos have even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian who has reposted one of Aliza’s viral videos in the past!
Aliza is Mexican American and from San Antonio,Texas. When Aliza isn’t busy making content, she loves to rap and has performed in more than 100 local shows. A few fun facts about Aliza is she is the oldest of 4 and loves burgers!
“I'm honored to work with an agency. I can't wait to work and build a relationship with the agency!” Aliza said.
The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 42M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory:
The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that help brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram
Aliza Reynosa is a newly signed TikTok creator that is now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s agency. Her comedic lifestyle content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department. The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Aliza began making content on TikTok in 2021 and has since grown a community of over 360 thousand followers and 15.6 million likes across all of her videos. Her followers love watching her comedic vlog style videos, fashion hauls, and beauty content. Her comedic videos have even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian who has reposted one of Aliza’s viral videos in the past!
Aliza is Mexican American and from San Antonio,Texas. When Aliza isn’t busy making content, she loves to rap and has performed in more than 100 local shows. A few fun facts about Aliza is she is the oldest of 4 and loves burgers!
“I'm honored to work with an agency. I can't wait to work and build a relationship with the agency!” Aliza said.
The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 42M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory:
The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that help brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram
Contact
The Influencer Marketing FactoryContact
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
Categories