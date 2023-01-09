New App "Pink Kisses" Offers Daily Doses of Romance and Self-Care Just in Time for Valentines Day
Introducing Pink Kisses, the app that delivers daily doses of romance and self-care through fun and flirty text messages. Scientific research has shown that receiving a text message can release dopamine, which can have a positive effect on mood and well-being. Choose to receive one or two messages per day from your own Simulator Sweetie; available in English, Mandarin, and Japanese.
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pink Wisdom, a destination for relationship and career advice, has launched Pink Kisses, a new app that sends daily doses of romance through sweet and flirty messages. Users can choose their own Simulator Sweetie to send the messages, which can include a celebrity crush, a secret crush, or even their own name as a reminder to love themselves. The app combines elements of an AI partner and an affirmations app, offering a unique and memorable experience.
Pink Kisses can be used by singles or couples looking to add a spark to their relationship, or as a form of digital self-care, a way to spice up communication, or a reminder to be kind during heartbreak. It is available in English, Mandarin, and Japanese.
The app can be downloaded for free for the first three days on the App Store, and then users can sign up for a monthly fee of $2.49 or a yearly fee of $20.99 to continue receiving one or two messages per day. Pink Kisses is a fun and lighthearted way to bring some love and joy to daily life.
Alison Chace/Founder
917-821-8931
https://www.pinkwisdom.com/pink-kisses
