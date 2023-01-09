New App "Pink Kisses" Offers Daily Doses of Romance and Self-Care Just in Time for Valentines Day

Introducing Pink Kisses, the app that delivers daily doses of romance and self-care through fun and flirty text messages. Scientific research has shown that receiving a text message can release dopamine, which can have a positive effect on mood and well-being. Choose to receive one or two messages per day from your own Simulator Sweetie; available in English, Mandarin, and Japanese.