"Pink Wisdom" Launches to Empower Women to Reinvigorate Their Careers and Love Lives

New York, NY, January 10, 2023 -- Pink Wisdom , a new online platform founded by actress and entrepreneur Alison Chace , is here to help women navigate their career and relationship paths with the support of an all-female panel of experts. From marriage therapists and dating coaches to successful entrepreneurs and relationship experts, Pink Wisdom offers women unprecedented access to valuable resources and advice.On the platform, users can easily access a wide range of life-affirming videos from experienced and wise women by simply clicking on a video of interest or question. Up pops the expert's advice, allowing viewers to find nuggets of support and guidance on specific topics without having to sit through a whole interview."We believe that every woman has the power to create the career and love life she desires," says Chace. "And we're here to help her do it. Pink Wisdom is a unique experience, offering a homespun and warm atmosphere rather than a corporate feel."Pink Wisdom is a safe and supportive community for women, with no advertising on the site and no sales pitch.