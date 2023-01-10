"Pink Wisdom" Launches to Empower Women to Reinvigorate Their Careers and Love Lives

Introducing Pink Wisdom, the online platform offering expert advice on career and relationship paths from an all-female panel of experts. With a range of life-affirming videos, users can access specific advice on topics of interest. Founded by actress and entrepreneur Alison Chace, Pink Wisdom is a no-advertising, no-sales pitch platform designed to empower women.