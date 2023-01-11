Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kim Berendt to Assistant Vice President Effective 1/2/2023
Boston, MA, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sallop Insurance Inc., a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston, MA, with over 60 years of experience working in Miscellaneous Healthcare Facilities, Organ and Tissue Procurement/Processing organization(s) and Medical Device Manufacturers, is pleased to announce that Kim Berendt has been promoted to Assistant Vice President.
Kim began her career at Sallop 14 years ago and most recently held the position of Director of Marketing. Kim has been instrumental in the creation of a Lab Director Program for AAB members, Embryologists and Assisted Reproductive Technology practices and Embryology Labs for the treatment of infertility. During COVID Kim became an expert at the placement of coverage for facilities and mobile labs to providing COVID testing. In her new role Kim will further develop both programs and continue as the liaison for residents of M2D2 and The Mansfield incubator center. Kim will be assisted by Danielle DelTorto who recently joined the firm as Account Executive after graduating from Iona college.
About Sallop Insurance Inc.
For more than 60 years, Sallop Insurance Inc. has been developing a sub-specialty of risk mitigation and underwriting expertise. Through education and attention to the changing political and legal environment of many complex industries, Sallop has influenced insurance practices in the Healthcare, Life Science, Medical Device and Assisted Reproductive Medicine Industries. This niche market focus has culminated in Sallop's ability to provide comprehensive coverage, pricing, terms, and conditions in the marketplace today. For more information, visit www.sallop.com.
Kim began her career at Sallop 14 years ago and most recently held the position of Director of Marketing. Kim has been instrumental in the creation of a Lab Director Program for AAB members, Embryologists and Assisted Reproductive Technology practices and Embryology Labs for the treatment of infertility. During COVID Kim became an expert at the placement of coverage for facilities and mobile labs to providing COVID testing. In her new role Kim will further develop both programs and continue as the liaison for residents of M2D2 and The Mansfield incubator center. Kim will be assisted by Danielle DelTorto who recently joined the firm as Account Executive after graduating from Iona college.
About Sallop Insurance Inc.
For more than 60 years, Sallop Insurance Inc. has been developing a sub-specialty of risk mitigation and underwriting expertise. Through education and attention to the changing political and legal environment of many complex industries, Sallop has influenced insurance practices in the Healthcare, Life Science, Medical Device and Assisted Reproductive Medicine Industries. This niche market focus has culminated in Sallop's ability to provide comprehensive coverage, pricing, terms, and conditions in the marketplace today. For more information, visit www.sallop.com.
Contact
Sallop Insurance Inc.Contact
Gina M. Matarazzo
617-488-6612
www.sallop.com
Managing Director
25 New Chardon Street
Boston, MA 02114
Gina M. Matarazzo
617-488-6612
www.sallop.com
Managing Director
25 New Chardon Street
Boston, MA 02114
Categories