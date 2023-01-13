Duhome Launches Its Own Branding Site to Woo Furniture Lovers
In the post-COVID era, it’s time for DTC brands to shine. Duhome pivots quicky from third-party platforms to its own branding site to woo furniture lovers.
Los Angeles, CA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “We are delighted to build our own branding site and provide a channel for us to reach highly engaged audiences and change their life,” said Mr. Du, the CEO and founder of Duhome, “When we were exploring an innovative way to connect our brand Duhome with our users, we decided to build our own branding site to help us grow and expand our commerce capabilities globally.”
Why Go Direct?
Traditional business model often leads in much longer for companies to wait for the customer feedback. That’s where direct to consumer (DTC) comes into play. Although Duhome has run several stores on third-party e-commerce platforms and won an increase in ecommerce sales, Duhome insists on seeking for a new way to get closer to consumers, hear their voice and meet their deeper demands on furniture. What Duhome gains from DTC is the better direct control over pricing, promotion, product and distribution.Now Duhome is able to communicate directly with consumers, thus enhancing customer loyalty.
More Advantages are Discovered:
Supply Chain: With a wreaking havoc on global supply chains, Duhome finds it's wise enough to become a DTC brand, which leaves less risk exposed in its supply chain.
Faster Product Launch: Launch of new arrivals becomes easier when Duhome has the chance to test them within a tighter demographic range, and collect customer feedback for further improvements.
Authentic Guarantee: Not only does DTC relieve Duhome of the anxiety about knock-offs, but it also makes sure the customers are safe from online scams.
Cost Saving: Cutting out the middlemen who will usually take a cut of the sale, Duhome passes on those benefits directly to customers and sell the furniture at a much lower price.
Efficient Feedback: Duhome can understand what the end-users love and hate about the furniture to make adjustments whenever needed and improve chairs through product reviews.
From Start To Finish: Duhome is able to engage with users during the whole customer journey, where the first touch was down to the last touch.
What’s New in Duhome's Own Branding Site?
A key advantage that Duhome's own branding site offers against third-party ecommerce platforms, is the ownership of an immersive brand experience and real-time customer data. A big barrier between Duhome and customers has been dramatically lowered, and Duhome is allowed to get to market quickly by using customizable templates, analytics, inventory management and marketing integrations.
Easily engaged with affluent consumers online without having to reply on third-party platforms, Duhome is going to build a loyal community and host events on social media, which is managed to amass a massive audience and get loyal customers returning repeatedly. From selling to payments to marketing, Duhome's branding site can be customized to be what's best for the brand, and more importantly, what's best for the customers. Duhome owns the ability to communicate with each other directly and create a remarkably seamless shopping experience that the end-users really expect.
Contact Info
For all press and media relations enquires, please contact their PR team using marketing@duhome.com.
+1 626-581-8998
Or visit them on social media:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/Duhomeusa/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/duhome.us/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@duhomefurniture3803
TW: https://twitter.com/Duhome_usa
LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Duhome-usa-inc/
