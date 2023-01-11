The Winter 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Celebrates Confident Women
Manhasset, NY, January 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s Winter issue celebrates women who have the confidence to chase their dreams and find success, including the publication’s cover girl, Dottie Herman, the richest self-made woman in real estate; newscaster and author Harris Faulkner; comedian Jessica Kirson, and chef Suchanan Aksornnan. All of these hard-working women have learned how important it is to believe in their abilities in order to become successful in their chosen career.
P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a quarterly digital and print magazine featuring the women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” It showcases women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. These women’s biographies and stories are inspirational and empowering.
In this issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine knows the important role confidence plays in a woman’s career, but acknowledges many women lack the confidence they need to succeed. In this issue, she offers practical and realistic advice to help women overcome the insecurities that hold them back on their career path.
“For many working women, a lack of confidence can be a career killer. It is important to realize that not everyone is born confident, sometimes it has to be learned,” said DeCosimo. “In the workplace especially, women tend to be less confident than men, which prevents them from pursuing promotions, demanding equal pay, or even simply speaking up in meetings.”
DeCosimo shares personal tips that have helped her gain confidence and hopes that her advice, along with the empowering stories of the women featured in the magazine, will inspire readers to begin their journey to build their confidence.
The winter edition also features Tonia’s Trends – Tonia’s favorite fashion, beauty, food and fitness picks, great recipes, and motivating stories of P.O.W.E.R.’s members. The issue is packed full of insightful information designed to inspire women at all stages of their career.
For further information about becoming a P.O.W.E.R. member or to read the winter issue, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
