Automotive Excellence Inc. – Huntington Beach Auto Repair Shop Provides an Update on Its Relocation to a New Location
Huntington Beach, CA, January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Automotive Excellence Inc. opened its doors in 1987, providing the residents of Huntington Beach with trusted auto repair services. The shop has been under the same ownership for more than 17 years and is run by a father-and-son team. Since 2005, the shop has been run by Alex Mayea and his father Evi Mayea. They continue to run the shop with the same integrity and values that the previous owner did. They proudly serve Huntington Beach residents and all other surrounding residents with quality auto repairs for their cars, trucks, and SUVs. The Mayea men carry on the legacy of their late father and grandfather, Evi Mayea Sr., in running their auto repair shop just as he once had done for himself before putting away his tools and retiring. This past year, in March of 2022, they relocated to a new building around the corner onto Metzler Lane.
They are located at 17532 Metzler Ln., Unit A, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, except for holidays. This new location gave them the opportunity to make this shop look and feel better than it ever had before. They poured a labor of love into moving here with all hands on deck to help. Alex's mother helped paint walls, their young children helped roll a computer chair onto the moving truck, and their father put his desk on a dollie to where it would now be. They also get the privilege of working alongside other great repair shops in the larger complex. The move enabled them to build up their business, upgrade their facilities and provide better service to their clients. They have technicians that speak English and Spanish and can provide shuttle service to customers within a 3-mile radius if needed. Their objective is to ensure their customers are always satisfied with their work. With three generations of experience, they have built a reputation on honesty and integrity, which is what has always set them apart from their competitors. They have worked hard to create a comfortable atmosphere for their customers so that they will feel free to ask any questions or voice any concerns regarding their vehicles. It is their goal that you will feel that you are among friends when you visit them at Automotive Excellence Inc.
