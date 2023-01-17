Author Kelly Smith’s New Audiobook, "Top 10 Profit Killers for Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas," is a Step-by-Step Guide to Help Listeners Scale Their Medical Practice
Recent audiobook release “Top 10 Profit Killers for Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas: And How to Avoid or Fix Them!” from Audiobook Network author Kelly Smith, is a skillful guide to helping aesthetic practices get sales and improve profits in the medical spa industry.
Liberty Lake, WA, January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Smith, the founder and CEO of Projected Growth Consulting and 2014 VIP of the Year by Worldwide Who’s Who, has completed her new audiobook, “Top 10 Profit Killers for Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas: And How to Avoid or Fix Them!”: a loaded blueprint that has helped hundreds of practice owners with the management and sales of their medical spa.
This audiobook has something for all listeners, “Kelly has condensed med spa revenue essentials into ten easy 1-hour solutions for everything from social media marketing and sales events to payroll solutions and staff training. Whether you are starting a plastic surgery business, buying a medical spa franchise, or looking to increase profits at your laser clinic startup, you will find solutions to your immediate business management needs that you can apply today.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kelly Smith’s new audiobook is a complete guide to everything in the medical spa industry. Listeners get exclusive access to Kelly’s proven expertise. Kelly has 20 years of experience in the medical spa industry, and she continuously shares all of her wisdom in this book and all Projected Growth Consulting media platforms. If your practice’s sales are not growing as your competitors, your expenses are too high, or even if you feel your team doesn’t like you, Kelly has some proven insights to share in this audiobook.
Listeners will learn everything from how to start a medical spa, easy and effective marketing, and how to set up a website to make sales. Even experienced medical spa owners can learn something from this guide. Kelly has amassed an enormous amount of knowledge over the past 20 years, and she is ready to help owners grow and thrive within the medical spa industry.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Top 10 Profit Killers for Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas: And How to Avoid or Fix Them!” by Kelly Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
This audiobook has something for all listeners, “Kelly has condensed med spa revenue essentials into ten easy 1-hour solutions for everything from social media marketing and sales events to payroll solutions and staff training. Whether you are starting a plastic surgery business, buying a medical spa franchise, or looking to increase profits at your laser clinic startup, you will find solutions to your immediate business management needs that you can apply today.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kelly Smith’s new audiobook is a complete guide to everything in the medical spa industry. Listeners get exclusive access to Kelly’s proven expertise. Kelly has 20 years of experience in the medical spa industry, and she continuously shares all of her wisdom in this book and all Projected Growth Consulting media platforms. If your practice’s sales are not growing as your competitors, your expenses are too high, or even if you feel your team doesn’t like you, Kelly has some proven insights to share in this audiobook.
Listeners will learn everything from how to start a medical spa, easy and effective marketing, and how to set up a website to make sales. Even experienced medical spa owners can learn something from this guide. Kelly has amassed an enormous amount of knowledge over the past 20 years, and she is ready to help owners grow and thrive within the medical spa industry.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Top 10 Profit Killers for Plastic Surgeons and Medical Spas: And How to Avoid or Fix Them!” by Kelly Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories