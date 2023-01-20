Christine M. Morton's New Audiobook, "Broken," is a Gripping Novel About the Challenges of Young Adulthood, the Complexity of Love, & the Threat of a Killer on the Loose

Recent audiobook release “Broken,” from Audiobook Network author Christine M. Morton, is a captivating thriller about Lena McAnderson, a beautiful and quiet girl who finds herself caught in a love triangle. But her love life soon becomes the least of Lena’s worries when a serial killer makes himself known in town.