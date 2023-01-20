Christine M. Morton's New Audiobook, "Broken," is a Gripping Novel About the Challenges of Young Adulthood, the Complexity of Love, & the Threat of a Killer on the Loose
Recent audiobook release “Broken,” from Audiobook Network author Christine M. Morton, is a captivating thriller about Lena McAnderson, a beautiful and quiet girl who finds herself caught in a love triangle. But her love life soon becomes the least of Lena’s worries when a serial killer makes himself known in town.
Buffalo, NY, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christine M. Morton, a business owner from Buffalo, New York, making her writing debut, has completed her new audiobook, “Broken”: an exciting and not-so-typical coming of age story about a young woman facing adulthood, love, and murder.
“The once quiet town of Silver Tree Acres, Pennsylvania, becomes plagued by a serial killer,” says Morton, “a serial killer who has convinced himself that his intentions are good.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Christine M. Morton’s new audiobook is a stirring book following Lena McAnderson, a young, pretty country girl. Instead of having the traditional high school experience, she is devoted to taking care of her dying mother. In the midst of this challenging time, Lena becomes close to her classmate and neighbor, Bryan Mills. She believes he could possibly be her soul mate. That is, until a mysterious outsider comes to town.
Chance Wallace stumbles into Lena’s life armed with a dark secret, and she soon finds herself caught in a bizarre love triangle. As tensions rise within her personal relationships, they also rise within her town. A serial killer is on the loose and shaking up the sleepy town of Silver Tree Acres, Pennsylvania.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Broken” by Christine M. Morton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
