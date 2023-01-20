Author Ariana Oman's New Audiobook, "Foster Me," Follows the Author Through a Tumultuous Adolescence in the Foster Care System That is Detailed in a Letter to Her Mother

Recent audiobook release “Foster Me,” from Audiobook Network author Ariana Oman, is a stirring narrative based on the author's upbringing through the American foster care system following the loss of her mother. Upon this sudden life change, Ariana’s story begins with a letter to her mother which becomes a safe space to share her private thoughts and frustrations.