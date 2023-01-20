Author Ariana Oman's New Audiobook, "Foster Me," Follows the Author Through a Tumultuous Adolescence in the Foster Care System That is Detailed in a Letter to Her Mother
Recent audiobook release “Foster Me,” from Audiobook Network author Ariana Oman, is a stirring narrative based on the author's upbringing through the American foster care system following the loss of her mother. Upon this sudden life change, Ariana’s story begins with a letter to her mother which becomes a safe space to share her private thoughts and frustrations.
New York, NY, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ariana Oman, who volunteers for a local charity that assists at-risk children along with her husband, has completed her new audiobook, “Foster Me”: a profound story that details the trials faced by the author while moving through the foster care system, as told through a letter to her late mother.
“Imagine as a child, being plucked from your family,” writes Oman. “You are thirteen and you are plopped into another family. There are entirely different rules to follow. Your parents, who are not your original parents, barely know you. You are starting all over again in a foreign household. They try, but this new family doesn't know you or your favorite meals or what movies you like to watch or which books you read. Nothing is familiar. You are in a different bed, in a different school, and you have to make all new friends. Then imagine while you are adjusting to all these sudden changes in your life, you must also deal with the trauma or tragedy that created this complete overhaul of your life. That is what ‘Foster Me’ is about. Facing dramatic life changes and digging deep to find a way through it and come out of it intact.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ariana Oman’s new audiobook details the difficult living situations the author endured, and the abuse that she faced that scarred her emotionally and spiritually. With the encouragement of her second foster mother, Oman found the strength to turn her life around, setting her on a path for higher education. Through her raw and deeply personal story, Oman aims to connect with and provide encouragement and hope to listeners who find themselves in a similar situation to hers, while shedding a light on the trials that children in the foster system are often forced to deal with.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Foster Me” by Ariana Oman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhLAN7fF_W4&t=1s
