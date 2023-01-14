NooIQ: Premium "Min-Stim" Nootropic Adaptogen Supplement Stack for Memory and Learning

NooIQ is a premium nootropic multi-supplement capsule based on an exhaustive literature review and 7 years of rigorous R&D. Ingredients such as Choline (CDP and Bitartrate) and Magnesium (Citrate and L-threonate) are often associated with improved memory and learning. Others such as L-theanine support concentration and focus while avoiding the excess stimulants found in nervous-energy producing products such as energy shots, as per the manufacturer's minimally-stimulant ("Min-Stim") philosophy.