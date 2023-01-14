NooIQ: Premium "Min-Stim" Nootropic Adaptogen Supplement Stack for Memory and Learning
NooIQ is a premium nootropic multi-supplement capsule based on an exhaustive literature review and 7 years of rigorous R&D. Ingredients such as Choline (CDP and Bitartrate) and Magnesium (Citrate and L-threonate) are often associated with improved memory and learning. Others such as L-theanine support concentration and focus while avoiding the excess stimulants found in nervous-energy producing products such as energy shots, as per the manufacturer's minimally-stimulant ("Min-Stim") philosophy.
Washington, DC, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NooIQ™ is a next-generation multi-supplement stack with ingredients selected based on a literature review of nootropic adaptogens aimed at promoting brain health. Consumers sometimes use OTC supplements in hopes of reducing neurodegredation, alleviating brain injury, supporting neurogenesis, generally improving cognition, or preventing diseases such as Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Its maker, Integrity Nootropics, aims to pursue a responsible approach to nutrition. They remind customers to discuss supplements with their healthcare practitioners. Although the ingredients in this stack are selected based on a review of scientific research, NooIQ™ and other supplements should be scrutinized by medical professionals and viewed as an additional tool mean to work in combination with a healthy diet and any prescription medications. Further, Integrity Nootropics promotes a minimally-stimulant (or "Min-Stim") philosophy to its genre of supplements, which says that stimulants are optimized by the caffeine in your diet and any doctor-prescribed stimulants, whereas other supplement stack often include counter-productively high levels of OTC stimulants.
The ingredients of NooIQ™ include:
- Alpha GPC
- CDP Choline
- DMAE
- Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract
- Magnesium L-threonate (Magtein®)
- Phosphatidylserine
- and more
No other OTC cognitive enhancement stack on the market today offers nearly as comprehensive of a nootropic stack. A list of over 600 biological, chemical, and pharmaceutical studies covering all of its ingredients as well as other nootropic nutraceuticals, supplements and pharmaceuticals is available online.
NooIQ™ set the nootropics world abuzz in 2015 when it rolled out direct sales via social media and bodybuilding websites. Most users appreciated the stack because they were taking some of its ingredients to prevent Alzheimer's or improve mental clarity. By 2019, NooIQ™ opened its first store, but went into hiatus during COVID-19. For the first time since the pandemic, the product has been relaunched by Integrity Nootropics, with a new formulation and lower price tag.
NooIQ™ is a trademark of Integrity Nootropics. NooIQ™ is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Speak to your doctor about all supplements you take, as well as your diet.
NooIQ™ is available for sale at NooIQ.co, Etsy, and from third party resellers.
Contact
Jason Miller
941-477-5084
NooIQ.co
