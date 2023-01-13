Occams Announces Acquisition of a Leading Technology-Based Knowledge and Quality Company

Occams Advisory, a global provider of professional and business services, has announced the acquisition of MineCodes, a Canadian-based company that offers technology-based knowledge and quality services. The acquisition aims to boost Occam's global footprint and add to its range of services. The financial details of the acquisition are not disclosed. Both companies' leaders express optimism about the deal, stating that it aligns with their respective goals and visions.