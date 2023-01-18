Carla Adams’s New Book, "So Much Goes Into Who I Am," is a Powerful Autobiographical Account of the Author's Life with Alopecia and How She Came to Love Her Baldness
Birmingham, AL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carla Adams, a loving grandmother who was born with alopecia areata, has completed her most recent book, “So Much Goes Into Who I Am: Living with Alopecia I Wore Wigs”: a profound memoir that follows the author’s boldness to accept herself in a world that desired her to conform and put up a front.
“This book is written to give insight on a condition I suffer from called scarring alopecia and other forms of alopecia which are incurable inflammatory scalp conditions that cause permanent hair loss in many women, men, and children, like myself,” writes Adams.
“I will share detailed information about my life growing up, wearing a wig, hair thinning, patches I developed over several years leading to my balding, and one of the significant decisions I finally had to make in my life, which was finding my self-love and shaving completely bald.
“Self-love to me meant having a high regard for my own well-being and happiness. It meant taking care of my own needs to be free and not sacrificing my pleasure to please others who did not understand why I chose to cut what was left of my hair. Yes! I have read, and I have heard, that a woman is not supposed to cut her hair, and I have also been told a woman’s hair is her glory. I saw it in the way God will have me to see it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carla Adams’s book is a powerful tool to help readers who struggle with alopecia like the author once did and provide the encouragement needed to embrace the beauty that can be found in being bald. Deeply personal and honest, Adams shares her journey to being unapologetically herself, and refusing to change for the desires of anyone else.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “So Much Goes Into Who I Am: Living with Alopecia I Wore Wigs” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
