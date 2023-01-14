Nohbo is Announced Grand Finalist of Ocean Impact Prize
Nohbo Inc., a clean beauty company specializing in waterless personal care products, has been announced as the 2022 Ocean Impact Pitchfest winner.
Palm Bay, FL, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The annual Pitchfest in Australia brings together startups and entrepreneurs working to protect and preserve the world's oceans. Nohbo was chosen as the winner by a panel of expert judges for its innovative line of shampoo and conditioner drops, which are made with biodegradable materials and require no water to use.
Nohbo's products not only reduce plastic waste by eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles, but they also save water by eliminating the need to rinse hair during the shower.
"We are delighted to have won the Ocean Impact Pitchfest and be recognized for the positive impact our products have on the environment," said Nohbo founder and CEO Benjamin Stern. "Our mission is to create sustainable personal care products that are both effective and kind to the planet, and we are committed to continuing to find ways to reduce our impact on the oceans."
"We are thrilled to celebrate Nohbo as the Winner of The Ocean Impact Pitchfest 2022 and to have had the Founder, Benjamin Stern, receive the award live in Sydney at our INNOVOCEAN event. Nohbo's solution to improving ocean health was voted by our esteemed judging panel as the outstanding submission in this year's Pitchfest, and the entire team should be very proud. The pressures facing the ocean are immense, but with entrepreneurs and innovators like Nohbo developing exciting and scalable solutions, the future can be very bright indeed," Nick Chiarelli, Co-founder, and CEO of Ocean Impact Organization.
About Nohbo Inc.
Nohbo Inc. is a personal care product company based in San Diego, California. The company's line of single-use shampoo and conditioner balls are designed to reduce plastic waste and are made from biodegradable materials. Nohbo Inc. is dedicated to finding ways to make a positive impact on the environment through its products and business practices.
About the Ocean Impact Pitchfest
The Ocean Impact Pitchfest is a competition for early-stage companies that are working to address environmental challenges facing the ocean. The competition is organized by the Ocean Impact Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting ocean conservation and sustainability.
Nohbo's products not only reduce plastic waste by eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles, but they also save water by eliminating the need to rinse hair during the shower.
"We are delighted to have won the Ocean Impact Pitchfest and be recognized for the positive impact our products have on the environment," said Nohbo founder and CEO Benjamin Stern. "Our mission is to create sustainable personal care products that are both effective and kind to the planet, and we are committed to continuing to find ways to reduce our impact on the oceans."
"We are thrilled to celebrate Nohbo as the Winner of The Ocean Impact Pitchfest 2022 and to have had the Founder, Benjamin Stern, receive the award live in Sydney at our INNOVOCEAN event. Nohbo's solution to improving ocean health was voted by our esteemed judging panel as the outstanding submission in this year's Pitchfest, and the entire team should be very proud. The pressures facing the ocean are immense, but with entrepreneurs and innovators like Nohbo developing exciting and scalable solutions, the future can be very bright indeed," Nick Chiarelli, Co-founder, and CEO of Ocean Impact Organization.
About Nohbo Inc.
Nohbo Inc. is a personal care product company based in San Diego, California. The company's line of single-use shampoo and conditioner balls are designed to reduce plastic waste and are made from biodegradable materials. Nohbo Inc. is dedicated to finding ways to make a positive impact on the environment through its products and business practices.
About the Ocean Impact Pitchfest
The Ocean Impact Pitchfest is a competition for early-stage companies that are working to address environmental challenges facing the ocean. The competition is organized by the Ocean Impact Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting ocean conservation and sustainability.
Contact
NohboContact
Daniel Lopez
561-891-0958
https://nohbo.com
Daniel Lopez
561-891-0958
https://nohbo.com
Categories