"Shark Tank" Alum Joins B Corp Beauty Coalition
The Melbourne, Florida-based startup has expanded its limits and joined an exclusive group of successful businesses, joining B Corp Beauty Coalition to improve sustainability standards of the beauty and cosmetics industries.
Palm Bay, FL, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sustainable beauty & personal care technology company Nohbo led by former Shark Tank participant Benjamin Stern has announced they will be joining B Corp Beauty Coalition.
Nohbo is combating excess plastic bottle waste with the first-ever, single-use, dissolvable personal care drops for shampoos, conditioners, body washes and shaving creams. By encapsulating an innovative formulation of high-performance, high-quality beauty products in a water-soluble membrane, Nohbo aims to eliminate plastic bottles from the beauty and personal care industry.
“There is a disturbing global addiction and dependence on single-use plastics. For personal care products alone, the US market consumes nearly 1,200 football stadiums worth of shampoo bottle waste annually,” said Ben Stern, Nohbo Founder & CEO. “The mantra of reducing, reusing, and recycling simply isn’t enough anymore. Nohbo replaces the need for plastics outright in a novel format that we are all familiar with, pods. We are excited to be part of a very elite group as a B Corporation and beyond proud to be joining B Corp Beauty Coalition.”
B Corp Beauty Coalition inspires and pushes its members to become better and more sustainable, encouraging collaboration to achieve high-end level goals set by the coalition and posting its result for the benefit of all. Overall, they are pushing and inspiring the beauty and personal care industries to adopt sustainable options and be part of sustainable change.
“We are delighted to add Nohbo to the Coalition,” said Marie-Charlotte, Sustainability and Transparency Senior Specialist for B Corp Beauty Coalition. Having such an innovative and sustainable product is exciting as well as beneficial, as more people are looking to change the way they develop their lifestyle, and more and more people have started to realize how much waste is generated in everyday household items such as shampoo.”
It was Nohbo’s unique product and major efforts in sustainability that made them worthy of being recognized as a B Corp a couple of months ago, and it has been nothing but a constant improvement that has made them become a key element in the future of B Corp Beauty Coalition.
“Sustainability and environment wellness have always been my main objectives when creating Nohbo, which is why we are extremely happy to be part of this unique group of companies that are making a change for good,” said Benjamin Stern, founder and CEO of Nohbo.
About Nohbo:
Nohbo specializes in and is at the forefront of research and development for podded personal care products, utilizing the most advanced water-soluble films and compatible bases that lead to excellent and novel washing experiences. The company brand is the brainchild of Benjamin Stern, a young entrepreneur with the mission to produce single-use, eco-friendly and cost-effective personal care Drops that eliminate bottled waste and help save the environment. Originally seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank”, and part of the Mark Cuban family of companies, Nohbo has perfected its line of water-soluble shampoos, conditioner, body wash and shaving cream, called Nohbo Drops. Nohbo is eliminating the cycle of reducing, reusing and recycling by way of replacing plastic products in the bathroom using plant-based, high-quality, eco-friendly vegan products that are not tested on animals. To learn more about Nohbo, visit https://nohbo.com.
About B Corp Beauty Coalition:
B Corp Beauty Coalition is an organization that focuses on improving the sustainability standards of the cosmetic and beauty industries. They prioritize soil as much as they do skin. For more information, please visit: https://www.bcorpbeauty.org.
