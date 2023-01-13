Webdyn Announces the Appointment of Xavier Dupont as the Group's New CEO
St. Germain en Laye, France, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Xavier Dupont succeeds José Maria Vilallonga Presas and becomes the new CEO of Webdyn from 2 January 2023. In his new role, he is responsible for the overall management of the group's subsidiaries: France, Spain, India and Taiwan.
With 20 years of experience in the IoT sector, Xavier Dupont will develop the company's global strategy to position Webdyn as one of the key global players in IoT for the energy sector.
Over the course of his career, he has successfully held several management positions in multinational companies active in the field of IoT and energy efficiency, including CEO of Maestro Falcom, the world's third largest IoT gateway manufacturer in 2017 and Joint CEO of GreenWare, an energy efficiency expert. After working and living in China, Vietnam, India and Hong Kong, Xavier Dupont decided to return to his native France to develop Webdyn's international reputation.
“I am delighted with this opportunity which will allow me to accompany Webdyn in a new phase of growth and I would like to thank José Maria for the confidence he has shown me in taking on this position," says Xavier Dupont, Webdyn's Managing Director.
Webdyn is the specialist in solutions for monitoring and controlling photovoltaic power plants and helps many stakeholders in the ecosystem to increase the profitability of energy efficiency projects. Webdyn has helped more than 500 customers in Europe to reduce their operating costs, improve customer satisfaction and increase energy efficiency.
Xavier Dupont continues: "I am very excited about this new challenge, which is part of Webdyn's continued growth. We will continue to address the specific needs of the energy market and help our customers with our leading expertise to make their IoT projects a success.
With 20 years of experience in the IoT sector, Xavier Dupont will develop the company's global strategy to position Webdyn as one of the key global players in IoT for the energy sector.
Over the course of his career, he has successfully held several management positions in multinational companies active in the field of IoT and energy efficiency, including CEO of Maestro Falcom, the world's third largest IoT gateway manufacturer in 2017 and Joint CEO of GreenWare, an energy efficiency expert. After working and living in China, Vietnam, India and Hong Kong, Xavier Dupont decided to return to his native France to develop Webdyn's international reputation.
“I am delighted with this opportunity which will allow me to accompany Webdyn in a new phase of growth and I would like to thank José Maria for the confidence he has shown me in taking on this position," says Xavier Dupont, Webdyn's Managing Director.
Webdyn is the specialist in solutions for monitoring and controlling photovoltaic power plants and helps many stakeholders in the ecosystem to increase the profitability of energy efficiency projects. Webdyn has helped more than 500 customers in Europe to reduce their operating costs, improve customer satisfaction and increase energy efficiency.
Xavier Dupont continues: "I am very excited about this new challenge, which is part of Webdyn's continued growth. We will continue to address the specific needs of the energy market and help our customers with our leading expertise to make their IoT projects a success.
Contact
WebdynContact
Priscillia Colleaux
+33 1 39 04 29 40
www.webydn.com
Priscillia Colleaux
+33 1 39 04 29 40
www.webydn.com
Categories