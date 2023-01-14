Nohbo, Inc. Launches Cutting-Edge Hydrofill Technology Aimed at Revolutionizing the Way We Wash
Nohbo launches Hydrofill, a multi-use, eco-friendly,and water-soluble technology that will shakeup the industry for the better.
Palm Bay, FL, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, Nohbo launched its latest technology geared at cleaning up the not-so-caring personal care industry. Hydrofill technology by Nohbo is a multi-use pod that melts in the presence of water. Users buy a reusable bottle once and one time only. Consumers place a single Hydrofill into the bottle and add water. After shaking briefly, the result is a viscous full serving of shampoo, creamy conditioner, or gel-like body wash. Nohbo also has developed creamy lotions and gentle face serums in this format. The net benefits: companies are no longer shipping water across the country, emitting vast amounts of carbon, and no plastic waste is created. Most exciting bathers won’t have to sacrifice product quality for sustainability. Nohbo works with brands and CPGs to replicate existing products in Hydrofill formats. Their patented technology and machine learning-powered algorithms enable endless customization and tunability. Benjamin Stern, the founder of Nohbo, envisions Hydrofills replacing the need for plastic bottles outright in the personal care industry.
Each year, 120 billion units of personal care packaging are thrown into landfills and oceans. Nohbo is at the forefront of innovation in this industry. Hydrofills are being designed and made at Nohbo’s headquarters in Florida’s Space Coast. Hydrofills are available for retailers, brands, CPG, and hotels to sample and customize.
*Nohbo originally aired on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in February of 2016 and secured an investment from famed investor Mark Cuban. Nohbo is a certified B-Corporation.
*Facts sourced from J&J Caretorecycle.com.
