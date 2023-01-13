Gillen Yacht Services Expands Into Palm Beach Market as Tony Matherly Joins Gillen Yacht Team

Gillen Yacht Services, based in South Florida, has established itself as the premier yacht maintenance company for over 30 years among yacht owners, management companies, brokers, boatyards, and Captains, from around the globe. Now, with the opening of a new 15,000-square-foot location in West Palm and the addition of Tony Matherly to the management team, it is continuing to strengthen its reputation as a global leader.