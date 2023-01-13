Gillen Yacht Services Expands Into Palm Beach Market as Tony Matherly Joins Gillen Yacht Team
Gillen Yacht Services, based in South Florida, has established itself as the premier yacht maintenance company for over 30 years among yacht owners, management companies, brokers, boatyards, and Captains, from around the globe. Now, with the opening of a new 15,000-square-foot location in West Palm and the addition of Tony Matherly to the management team, it is continuing to strengthen its reputation as a global leader.
It is with great pride and excitement that Gillen Yacht Services announces its latest additions and innovations for the New Year. We gained a new full-service West Palm Beach location in 2022, and Tony Matherly has recently been named Palm Beach's Operations Manager.
Tony brings over 30 years of Marine experience in yacht servicing, starting his marine experience in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Shipyard and working at prestigious boatyards, including Trinity Yachts in New Orleans and Rybovich Boatyard in Palm Beach. Most recently, Tony was the production manager at Delta T Systems, overseeing the manufacturing of the ventilation products that Gillen Yacht Services engineers and installs on many yacht projects. The same level of service that Fort Lauderdale customers have relied upon can be expected at our Palm Beach location with Tony’s experience, leadership, and forward-thinking performance-focused production.
“We are thrilled to have a seasoned maritime professional of Tony’s caliber join our company,” shared Ralph Hall, General Manager of Gillen Yacht Services. “His experience, management skills, and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations in the West Palm mega yacht and large sailing yacht market.”
“I am excited to join the Gillen Yacht Services Family at our new location in West Palm Beach,” stated Tony Matherly. “It’s an exciting opportunity to build a new branch of Gillen Yacht Services, which will allow us to better serve the West Palm Beach and surrounding yachting community. We are growing on a daily basis and are on our way to employing 15 Service Technicians who hold a wide range of skills, from Diesel Mechanics to Fiberglas Technicians. This is a new chapter for both GYS and myself.”
This new location Tony manages is a full-service, 15,000-square-foot location in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to all aspects of yacht servicing and maintenance. In addition to offering more quality service to our customers, our new management team adds innovative marine engineering and fabrication capabilities in all marine trades.
About Gillen Yacht Services
Established in 1993, Gillen Yacht Services today provides a one-stop-shop for yacht repair, yacht refit and marine diesel repair solutions for a range of boats from sport fishing vessels to megayachts, guaranteeing a personalized service to its customer base in South Florida and beyond. With our new full-service location, multiple teams, and dedicated individuals actively growing in their skills, Gillen Yacht Services is excited to grow with our customers.
Kathy Gillen
954-927-6500
