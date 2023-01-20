Author Bernadette Lindemer's New Audiobook, “A Special Angel, A Special Friend,” Reveals How the Author Overcame a Dark Period in Her Life Through Her Guardian Angel

Recent audiobook release “A Special Angel, A Special Friend,” from Audiobook Network author Bernadette Lindemer, is a captivating autobiographical account of how the author managed to move forward following her husband's death from cancer with the help of what she can only describe as a guardian angel and the spiritual signs from above.