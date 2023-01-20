Author Bernadette Lindemer's New Audiobook, “A Special Angel, A Special Friend,” Reveals How the Author Overcame a Dark Period in Her Life Through Her Guardian Angel
Recent audiobook release “A Special Angel, A Special Friend,” from Audiobook Network author Bernadette Lindemer, is a captivating autobiographical account of how the author managed to move forward following her husband's death from cancer with the help of what she can only describe as a guardian angel and the spiritual signs from above.
Cary, NC, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernadette Lindemer, who currently resides in North Carolina and enjoys writing, oil painting, and music, has completed her new audiobook, “A Special Angel, A Special Friend”: a fascinating true story that follows the author as she navigates her grief following the loss of her husband and come to understand the strange spiritual signs that seem to be connected to each other.
Bernadette and Jim Lindemer were living the good life. A happily married well-rounded young couple who enjoyed the company of family and friends, raising their two dogs, Jake and Tess, and living busy, healthy, and productive lives in their very welcoming and comfortable home in the suburbs of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Never in their most dreaded thoughts did they ever think that their lives would be shattered by death, but unfortunately, that did happen. Almost six months before Jim's diagnosis, Bernadette had a dream that conveyed a mysterious message from what can only be described as a guardian angel. Who that guardian angel was and how he came to be involved in her journey started a series of unusual and sometimes almost crazy-sounding events that still continue to this day.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bernadette Lindemer’s new audiobook is a beautiful testament to the ways in which God sends messages to his followers, providing the strength needed to weather life’s most challenging trials. Lindemer shares her story with others in the hopes of connecting with those struggling with grief as well, inviting them to look out for signs of comfort that may be sent to them through spiritual means.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Special Angel, A Special Friend” by Bernadette Lindemer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
