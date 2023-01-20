Author A. Phyllis Harris's New Audiobook, "Should've Gone to Jamaica," Centers Around a Relationship Under Attack by the Man's Ex-Girlfriend, Who Vows to Destroy Them

Recent audiobook release “Should've Gone to Jamaica,” from Audiobook Network author A. Phyllis Harris, is a captivating tale that centers around Vanessa and her new partner Eric, who seems to be the perfect man for her. Little does Vanessa know, along with Eric comes his ex-girlfriend Ursula, who vows to ruin both their lives if she can't have him for herself.