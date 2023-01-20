Author A. Phyllis Harris's New Audiobook, "Should've Gone to Jamaica," Centers Around a Relationship Under Attack by the Man's Ex-Girlfriend, Who Vows to Destroy Them
Recent audiobook release “Should've Gone to Jamaica,” from Audiobook Network author A. Phyllis Harris, is a captivating tale that centers around Vanessa and her new partner Eric, who seems to be the perfect man for her. Little does Vanessa know, along with Eric comes his ex-girlfriend Ursula, who vows to ruin both their lives if she can't have him for herself.
Las Vegas, NV, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A. Phyllis Harris, a classically trained chef, caterer, and event planner with a background in information technology, has completed her new audiobook, “Should've Gone to Jamaica”: a gripping tale that follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down by her boyfriend’s ex, who is doing all she can to ruin their lives.
“Vanessa thought that she was done with love-that is, until she met her soul mate, Eric,” writes Harris. “She just didn't know that by falling in love with him and making him a key part of her life, she was also inviting in the devil too! Enter his ex-wife, Ursula, who has vowed to make his life (and now hers) a living hell, since she can't have him anymore. Vanessa and Eric are in the fight of their lives, and Vanessa feels like it's worth it, but sometimes she still thinks that she shoulda gone to Jamaica instead!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A. Phyllis Harris’s new audiobook is a riveting tale that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as Vanessa and Eric attempt to remove Ursula from their lives and attempt to move on. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Should’ve Gone to Jamaica” is sure to leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats as Ursula wreaks chaos in her pursuit of revenge.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Should've Gone to Jamaica” by A. Phyllis Harris through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Vanessa thought that she was done with love-that is, until she met her soul mate, Eric,” writes Harris. “She just didn't know that by falling in love with him and making him a key part of her life, she was also inviting in the devil too! Enter his ex-wife, Ursula, who has vowed to make his life (and now hers) a living hell, since she can't have him anymore. Vanessa and Eric are in the fight of their lives, and Vanessa feels like it's worth it, but sometimes she still thinks that she shoulda gone to Jamaica instead!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A. Phyllis Harris’s new audiobook is a riveting tale that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as Vanessa and Eric attempt to remove Ursula from their lives and attempt to move on. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Should’ve Gone to Jamaica” is sure to leave listeners spellbound and on the edge of their seats as Ursula wreaks chaos in her pursuit of revenge.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Should've Gone to Jamaica” by A. Phyllis Harris through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories