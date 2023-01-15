Create Your Calm with a Desert Inspired Men's Skincare Line
Hault skincare unveils its luxury men’s desert collection rich in evidence-based, anti-aging ingredients for healthy, youthful-looking skin.
San Francisco, CA, January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hault’s founder, Brian Diethorn, decided to launch The Desert Collection. Men deserve luxury skincare, and he wants to encourage them to look after their skin. Their formulas consist of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, retinol, jojoba oil, caffeine and healing desert plants.
The healing power of the desert
Brian describes how the desert inspired his collection: “I have always been drawn to the desert - no other landscape is so rough and dry yet beautiful. There are no distractions, just a vast expanse forcing you to slow down and focus on yourself.”
Hault harnesses the healing and spiritual power of the desert by transporting men to a place of relaxation where skincare is self-care – a moment of reset after a busy day.
The desert initially seems barren, but it is full of life. Only the most resilient desert plants have evolved to survive by producing oils to retain moisture and protect themselves from the sun. Hault adopts these protective oils to shield the skin from modern-day aggressors like pollution and stress, which inflame the skin and degrade collagen.
The Hault Desert Collection is full of anti-aging Phyto-actives, such as their signature prickly pear cactus, to protect skin from the elements and halt premature aging. Shaped by the desert, it captures nutrients from desert plants rich in antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatories to take care of your present and future skin.
Contact
Brian Diethorn
415-704-4960
www.haultmen.com
