American Idol and Potluck Podcast Host Cancels Show Due to Contracting COVID
Potluck Podcast host, Steven Grabo, the founder and creator of The Misplaced Comedy Group, contracted the COVID virus last week cancelling their award winning show.
Sarasota, FL, January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Grabo, founder and lead writer for The Misplaced Comedy Group, who were listed as American Idol Magazine’s “Best Emerging Artists” of the year, recently contracted the latest strain of the COVID-19 variant, and had to postpone the show “The Potluck Podcast” until cleared by doctors.
The Potluck Podcast, a podcast out of Sarasota County, Florida, and broadcast Live on The Podbean Platform, has recently become a popular entertaining interactive game night of sorts for listeners on Wednesday Nights, until the Covid Strain had taken out its host.
Bob Dammit and Tony B. Recently, the other two hosts for the show, had also contracted Covid previously, but their illnesses hadn’t delayed any of the show’s content. “This Strain really knocked Grabo for a loop,” said Bob Dammit during an interview. Grabo is currently stable and regaining strength after plenty of rest.
The Potluck Podcast is set to resume next Wednesday Night, from 7-9 pm, (EST), on the Podbean Platform, unless Grabo’s condition takes a turn for the worse.
The Potluck Podcast, a podcast out of Sarasota County, Florida, and broadcast Live on The Podbean Platform, has recently become a popular entertaining interactive game night of sorts for listeners on Wednesday Nights, until the Covid Strain had taken out its host.
Bob Dammit and Tony B. Recently, the other two hosts for the show, had also contracted Covid previously, but their illnesses hadn’t delayed any of the show’s content. “This Strain really knocked Grabo for a loop,” said Bob Dammit during an interview. Grabo is currently stable and regaining strength after plenty of rest.
The Potluck Podcast is set to resume next Wednesday Night, from 7-9 pm, (EST), on the Podbean Platform, unless Grabo’s condition takes a turn for the worse.
Contact
Misplaced ComedyContact
Bengamin Goldstein
941-685-1669
www.misplacedcomedygroup.com
Bengamin Goldstein
941-685-1669
www.misplacedcomedygroup.com
Categories