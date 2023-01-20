Patrick Fabian, 2023 SAG Award Nominee for "Better Call Saul," Leads Timely Cautionary Tale, "The Way We Speak," from Award-Winning Writer-Director Ian Ebright
Portland, OR, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Accomplished actor Patrick Fabian, known for his role as Howard Hamlin in the critically acclaimed AMC series, "Better Call Saul," will lead an ensemble cast in the upcoming independent narrative feature, "The Way We Speak." Written and directed by Ian Ebright, the film is an allegory about America’s fractured politics and culture. Early drafts of "The Way We Speak" placed in screenplay competitions including BlueCat from Sundance alumnus Gordy Hoffman.
Fabian's remarkable range and ability to imbue his characters with complexity and depth make him the perfect choice for the role of Simon, an up-and-coming commentator whose world is turned upside down when his best friend and debate opponent suffers a fatal heart attack. Simon refuses to leave the spotlight at the annual thought-leader summit, leading to an obsession with his new opponent and growing rift with his ailing wife. The diverse principal cast includes Diana Coconubo (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Simon's magnetic wife Claire, Kailey Rhodes, Ayanna Berkshire, and Lowell Deo. Berkshire can be seen alongside Daisy Ridley in the Sundance 2023 world premiere, "Sometimes I Think About Dying."
Ebright is an award-winning writer, director, and producer of films that have aired on PBS and featured in MovieMaker magazine. His debut as writer-director, the Arabic-language narrative short, "From the Sky," tells the story of a nomadic father and son struggling to cope with U.S. Predator drones patrolling their region of the Middle East. "I am thrilled to have Patrick Fabian as the protagonist of what will be a nuanced and emotional cautionary tale," Ebright says. "His talent and insight are integral to bringing this multifaceted story to life."
"The Way We Speak" is set to begin production this month in Portland. The film is produced by Molly Vendettuoli for Broken Telegraph.
