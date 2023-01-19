Tampa Technology Companies Join Forces with Salty Soul Foundation for a Beach Cleanup
Tampa, FL, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, January 14, several of Tampa's largest tech companies joined forces with the Salty Soul Foundation to participate in “Tampa Tech Beach Cleanup” event. Despite the chilly weather, over 185 volunteers from the tech companies and the community came together to collect over 550 pounds of trash from Dunedin Causeway beach.
Companies such as CyberFOX, ConnectWise, KnowBe4, VMWare, and PHIN Security were among those in attendance. Additionally, a couple of companies from outside the United States, Acronis and Auvik Networks, also participated in the event.
"It was inspiring to see so many tech companies come together to make a positive impact on our community and the environment," said Salty Soul Foundation co-founder, John Helms. "We're grateful for the support and dedication of these companies and their employees in helping to keep our beaches clean."
The cleanup event was organized by the Salty Soul Foundation, a local non-profit organization that focuses on preserving and protecting the coastal environment. The foundation plans to hold similar events in the future and encourages other companies and community members to get involved.
"As leaders in the tech industry, it is our responsibility to not only innovate and drive progress, but also to give back to our communities and protect the environment for future generations. The Tampa Bay Tech Beach Cleanup is a perfect opportunity for us to come together as a team and make a tangible impact in our local community, while also setting an example for other companies to follow. By acting locally and thinking globally, we can create a sustainable and responsible future for all." - Tony Thomas, VP of Strategy at ConnectWise
Overall, the beach cleanup event was a success and demonstrated the power of collaboration and community engagement. The tech companies and volunteers involved in the event not only helped to keep the beaches clean, but also showed that even small actions can make a big difference in preserving the environment.
For more information on the beach cleanup events or to register as a volunteer, please visit the Salty Soul Foundation website. https://www.saltysoulfoundation.org
About Salty Soul Foundation:
Salty Soul Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the natural beauty of coastal communities. They organize beach cleanups, coastal conservation efforts and educational programs to raise awareness about marine debris and pollution.
The mission of Salty Soul Foundation is to preserve the natural beauty and integrity of our beaches and oceans through education, community engagement, and proactive measures to eliminate litter and protect marine life for future generations to enjoy.
About ConnectWise
ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, and is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security.
Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About CyberFOX
CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity solutions provider focused on identity access management (IAM) for managed service providers (MSPs). Its two flagship products – Password Boss for password management and AutoElevate for privilege access management – supply two critical elements of a comprehensive IAM security strategy. This ability to monitor, manage and mitigate risks by controlling user access to critical information ensures MSPs are able to tighten security defenses for themselves and their customers. Built for the unique needs of today’s MSPs and their customers, CyberFOX solutions simplify and improve the end user experience by providing affordable, practicable security. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses in more than 175 countries, visit Www.Cyberfox.com.
Contact
