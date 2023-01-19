The Indie Rapper Who's Been Dominating the iTunes Charts - Skypp Prepares for a Big Year with New Album
Indianapolis rapper Skypp is slated for a breakout year with forthcoming "Sorry 4 My Trauma" album. Led by brand new single "My HLF."
Indianapolis, IN, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Skypp is back with forthcoming album, "Sorry 4 My Trauma."
"Sorry 4 My Trauma" will be available on all major platforms on February 3
The new lead single "My HLF" is out now. Available everywhere.
Trauma is a necessary but avoided topic in hip-hop, but Skypp is determined to change that. Following his most recent Top-15 iTunes charting album, King of Indiana, 2023 is expected to be a breakout year for the Indianapolis rapper. Sorry 4 My Trauma contains 12 songs with the majority of production being done by producers Zero the Composer & The Megalodon. Pre-orders for the album are available now (https://album.link/i/1664094933).
"Sorry 4 My Trauma is some of the most important music I've ever made, if not the most important. The transparency is refreshing but the music is just elite. I've made many albums, over 15 of them, and I can say that I've never made music quite like this," Skypp says of the S4MT. "From the production to the engineering down to the songwriting, this album will be highly revered and an instant classic. I'm sure of it."
Skypp first gained notoriety in 2011 with his weekly SoundCloud freestyle series, "Skypp Saturdays," where he would flow over industry rap instrumentals. The freestyle series reached over half of a million streams. He has since appeared on shows with Babyface, DMX, Charlie Wilson, Mystikal, Too $hort, Floetry, DJ Quik, and many more. A key member of his hometown, Skypp was recently featured on the side of an IndyGo metro bus in promotion of the city's new Red Line transportation service. Skypp shows no signs of slowing down having charted in the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Top charts a total of four times. You can keep up with Skypp by visiting officialskypp.com (https://www.officialskypp.com/).
"Sorry 4 My Trauma" Tracklist:
Ghetto Child
Liquor & Depression
Inner City Blues
IndyGo
Self-Sufficient ft. Bigg Woog
Hungry on the Eastside
We Got Something Good
My HLF
Real Wicked
Lost from Loss
Driveway
My Real Name is Byron
About Skypp
Indianapolis rapper Skypp has built a reputation as the voice of reason in the streets with his brand of Sophisticated Street Music. Shining a light unto the underground with witty bars of wisdom and cautionary narratives, Skypp's music is a blend of cerebral boom-bap, trap prophecies and braggadocious flows over modern productions. Following consecutive Top-15 charting albums on iTunes, Skypp's forthcoming album, Sorry 4 My Trauma, is slated to be a breakout album.
Contact
Byron Horton
horton@imsaindy.org
317-737-5618
