Author Wallace C. Moore's New Audiobook, "Hoof Prints on the Canadian," Follows the Lives of African Americans in the American West and Their Captivating Stories

Recent audiobook release “Hoof Prints on the Canadian,” from Audiobook Network author Wallace C. Moore, is an exhilarating assortment of short stories that detail what life was like for African Americans in the Old West. Each tale explores how each of Moore's characters are not defined by the color of their skin, but by their actions when they're put to the ultimate test of courage.