Author Wallace C. Moore's New Audiobook, "Hoof Prints on the Canadian," Follows the Lives of African Americans in the American West and Their Captivating Stories
Recent audiobook release “Hoof Prints on the Canadian,” from Audiobook Network author Wallace C. Moore, is an exhilarating assortment of short stories that detail what life was like for African Americans in the Old West. Each tale explores how each of Moore's characters are not defined by the color of their skin, but by their actions when they're put to the ultimate test of courage.
Lawton, OK, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wallace C. Moore, a veteran of the U.S. Army, who was born and raised on a small farm in Seminole County in Eastern Oklahoma, has completed his new audiobook, “Hoof Prints on the Canadian”: a collection of stories detailing the lives of different African Americans throughout the times of the American Wild West and the unique struggles they faced to make a life for themselves in the western frontier.
“‘Hoofprints on the Canadian’ is a book that is made up of several short stories about the life and times of African Americans in the West,” writes Moore. “Each story has its own hero and villain. The thing that ties them together is the attempt to showcase African Americans in a different light. The stories prove that the color of a man's skin will not tell you if he is good or bad. It also will not tell you if he is brave or heroic or if he is a sniffling coward.
“Several of the stories depict Black outlaws who take on the character of Robin Hood. These are men who strike a blow against society on behalf of the downtrodden. Several stories deal with love and expose it to be what it really is-something that drives men to the brink of insanity and yet they cry out for more. It also deals with the common man who is forced into the limelight simply because he is at the wrong place at the right time.
“Most of these stories are set in the Indian Territory, now the state of Oklahoma. They help to showcase the rich racial makeup of the state. The fact that all of these men are basically the same-some good and some bad.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wallace C. Moore’s new audiobook takes listeners on an unforgettable journey through a bygone era of American history as Moore brings these epic stories of bravery and courage to life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Hoof Prints on the Canadian” by Wallace C. Moore through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
